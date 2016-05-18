19062 results for

5 Things About My Millennial Kids I Finally Stopped Judging

I love that my daughters are so open and tell me things that are going on in their lives. They share their good news and also reach out to me to...

#parenting advice #mindfulness #personal growth #parenting
Lisa Kayne Lieberman
May 18 2016
Nature
Meditation
Is Your Multivitamin Fermented? Here's Why That Actually Matters

The Unexpected Thing That Makes Supplements So Much More Effective

#supplements #partner
mindbodygreen
March 26 2019
Parenting
Spirituality

7 Strategies To Get Rid Of Your Bad Karma

Put these 7 strategies into practice to become unstuck from your current karma and manifest a new reality.

#empowerment
Carmen Harra, PhD
June 18 2015
Spirituality

Here's What Happened When I Planned My Workdays Around The Phases Of The Moon

It’s like having a boss up in the cosmos.

#astrology
Kara Ladd
October 14 2018
Functional Food

The 8 Metabolism-Boosting Foods That Nutrition Experts Rely On

Eat 'em daily to give your system a little boost.

#gut health #thyroid #metabolism
Liz Moody
March 24 2019
Parenting
Home
Women's Health

Why The Secret To Getting Healthy Starts With Your Lymph

With the start of the New Year, it seems new health goals and resolutions are just a given. If you've got some new health initiatives on the table or...

#Ayurveda #cleanse #immunity #detox
Melissa Schollaert
December 31 2013
Functional Food

What You Need To Know About Kefir

The ancient drink is making a comeback.

#microbiome #probiotics
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 7 2015
Personal Growth

9 Principles That'll Help You Simplify Your Life In A Big Way

Tune in to an easier but more impactful way of being.

#breath #journaling #Purpose #Journey
Megan Dalla-Camina
September 21 2019
Functional Food

I'm A Parisian Woman. Here's What I Actually Eat In A Day

Plus, the real secret behind how the French eat.

#what I eat in a day
Emilie Durand
January 3 2017
Beauty

Melissa Ambrosini On Mastering Your Inner Mean Girl (Or Bad Boy)

Don't let your inner Mean Girl (or Bad Boy) stop you from following your heart.

#wellth #happiness #relaxation #inspiration
Jason Wachob
May 9 2016