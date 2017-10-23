19668 results for

Recovery
Sex

How To Break The Pattern Of Choosing "Unavailable" Partners

One of the biggest complaints people have in relationships is that they choose "unavailable" partners. We all have different ideas about what...

#love #relationships #authenticity #boundaries #self-awareness
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 12 2014
Integrative Health

3 Health Discoveries We Should All Know About From 2017

The pollution problem is getting more serious by the day.

#mitochondria #climate change
Caroline Duncan, M.D.
December 31 2017
Spirituality

A 10-Move Workout You Can Do In 10 Minutes (Video)

Here’s a great, effective and quick full-body routine you can do anywhere! No equipment or gym required, just a mat for comfort. Make sure to check...

#training advice #outdoors #how to lose weight #workout #fitness
Laura McDonald
May 17 2015
Mental Health
Functional Food

What RDs Eat After They've Overindulged

Banish that sluggish, bloated feeling, stat!

#digestion #holiday
Liz Moody
December 28 2017
Women's Health
Off-the-Grid

How To Live Green Without Depriving Yourself

Time to awaken your inner everyday activist.

#environmentalism
Anita Vandyke
April 2 2018

A Yogi's Guide To Enjoying Alcohol

You can still enjoy a drink as a full-fledged yogi. Here's how.

#alcohol #mindfulness #addiction #food
Rachel Hanberry
July 15 2016
Recipes

7 Fun Ideas To Spice Up Your Breakfast Routine

Whether you're bored with your current breakfast routine — or worse — are in the habit of skipping it altogether, here are 7 recipes to mix up your...

#recipes #breakfast #food
Leah Vanderveldt
July 17 2015
Food Trends
Functional Food
Spirituality
Mental Health
Spirituality
Recipes

7 Foods That Will Work Wonders On Your Digestion

Add these seven happy belly foods to your diet.

#gut health #inflammation
Nadya Andreeva
March 6 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Plant-Based Diet? Here's How To Get Your Omegas

This whole-foods addition to your diet will supply you with all the omegas you need (3,6, and 9) in the ideal ratios—oh, and it's vegan.

#wellness #fat #plant-based #vegetarian #health
mindbodygreen
October 12 2017