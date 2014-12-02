12291 results for

Hydrate Healthier With This Natural Electrolyte Replacer

We've all heard how important it is to stay hydrated throughout the day and to replenish our electrolytes when we're sick or during a workout, but do...

#nutrition #wellness #water
Amy Shah, M.D.
December 2 2014
Food Trends
Motivation

Yoga Or Pilates: Which Is Right For You? (Infographic)

Between the abundance of yoga and pilates classes abound, are you still left wondering just which practice is best suited for you?

#infographic #pilates #fitness #wellness #yoga
mindbodygreen
January 22 2015
Spirituality

Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25 2017
Beauty

5 Ways To Get Rid Of Eczema That Really Work

Try your hand at these 5 easy remedies to tackle even the most stubborn eczema.

#beauty #mind body connection #wellness #health
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 20 2017

The Ancient Herb That Helps With Digestion + Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

As we grow older, it can be extremely challenging to lose fat through diet and exercise alone. To fight that stubborn fat, Ayurveda uses this...

#Herbs #toxic #Ayurveda #digestion #weight loss
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 19 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Kashi

Shauna Harrison’s Rule-Breaking Wellness Habits For Optimal Energy & Happiness

Fitness guru Shauna Harrison's pension for rule-breaking is most apparent than in her lifestyle—from her career to her way of movement to her...

#fitness #breakfast #healthy foods #fitness sequence #food
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
March 17 2016
Recipes

This Digestion-Boosting Thanksgiving Elixir Is So Much Better Than Wine

This may be the healthiest cocktail on the planet.

#vegan #snacks #holiday
Liz Moody
November 18 2017
Personal Growth

How The Mindful Act Of Journaling Saved My Life

"When I poured my life onto the pure white page, I found clarity, insight, and assurance. I felt whole. I felt powerful."

#meditation #journaling #meditation tricks
Daniel Dowling
October 19 2016
Food Trends

5 Major Health Benefits Of Gluten (This Is Not A Drill)

So what do we do now? Do we go back to bread instead of a GF rice wrap?

#gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
May 13 2017
Food Trends

8 Of The Healthiest Frozen Meals You Can Buy At The Grocery Store

Stock up on these plant-based, organic, and even Whole30-approved meals.

#Paleo #Whole30 #functional nutrition #organic
Stephanie Eckelkamp
May 31 2019
Integrative Health

OMG Superfood Recipe: Maple-Maca Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips

Once upon a time, I had a full-blown ice cream addiction, and it wasn’t a pretty sight. It was ritualistic summer days of pint-sized fun, the...

#healthy recipes #Raw Food #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Julie Morris
June 21 2012

3 Shockingly Bad Ingredients To Avoid In Your Cosmetics

As a woman and a mother, it's important to me to set an example of wellness and health for my two young girls; that's why I've fought so hard to...

#toxic #beauty #skin
Heather White
March 15 2015

Why You Always Have The Same Old Fight: A Couples Therapist Explains

Do you notice that you and your partner always end up having "the same old argument"? It's as if it doesn’t matter at all where the conversation or...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
July 7 2015
Integrative Health

15 Foods That Naturally Lower Blood Pressure

Foods that naturally lower blood pressure, including oats, hibiscus, and dark chocolate.

#Heart #brain
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
March 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Breakfast Secrets From An RD Who Learned To Streamline Her Mornings

Here's how to eat healthier in the morning if you have no time to spare.

#partner #protein
Whitney English, RDN
May 23 2019