Food Trends
Women's Health
Recovery

7 Exercises Guaranteed To Combat The Negative Effects Of Sitting All Day

Add these exercises to your daily routines to improve posture, reduce the strain on the body, and alleviate pain brought on by sitting.

#swimming #flexibility #pilates #yoga #energy
Harriet Griffey
February 20 2018
Integrative Health
Recipes
Recipes

Greens, Egg + Yam

A vegetarian take on a Dr. Seuss classic, this is a delicious, satisfying way to start the day.

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #breakfast #healthy foods #food
Emily Ehlers
April 17 2015
Food Trends

5 Amazingly Healthy (and Delicious) Hot Drinks To Keep You Warm This Winter

What better way to enjoy winter than with cozying up with a nice, hot cup of something delicious?

#tea #caffeine #coffee #personal growth
Jasmin Bedria, CPT, CNS
February 12 2013
Recipes
Beauty

I Have Dermatillomania. Here's What Finally Helped Me Stop Picking

Dermatillomania is an obsession with picking and popping your skin.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 9 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Gaia Herbs

Feeling Crazed? Here Are 5 Tips To Stay Mindful During The Holidays

Slow down and savor the moment, the holidays will be over before you know it!

#stress #turmeric #holiday
mindbodygreen
December 21 2017
Integrative Health

Have A Big Goal? This Is The Most Important Thing To Remember

For anyone who's struggling to achieve that big dream.

#tai chi #happiness #yoga
Michael Taylor
February 13 2017
Integrative Health
Routines

7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life

Great health and great sex go hand in hand.

#training advice #workout #fitness
Craig Cooper
January 18 2016
Routines

5 Yoga Poses To Ease Your Emotional Hangover

It's time to let it all go.

#anxiety #yoga
Kait Hurley
December 1 2019
Women's Health

Buh-Bye Cramps, Bloating & Moodiness: 5 Supplements To Ease Period Symptoms

They can be helpful for banishing bloat, curbing cranky moods, and soothing painful cramps.

#pain #mbgsupplements #healthy period
Joni Sweet
June 12
Sex

How AcroYoga Transformed My Sex Life

Things are about to get steamy.

#love #sexuality #sex #yoga #AcroYoga
Ava Johanna
February 10 2017
Personal Growth
Personal Growth