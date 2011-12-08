4373 results for

Your 2015 Astrological Forecast For Health, Happiness & Relationships

MindBodyGreen's resident astrologers The AstroTwins, give you the scoop for your sign's health and happiness in 2015.

The AstroTwins
January 1 2015

10 Reasons To Think Twice Before Going To The Doctor (Advice From An MD)

Here's the cold, hard truth about your doctor: he or she is not going to be your "personal health fairy," nor will he or she will guide you to your...

Amy Shah, M.D.
May 2 2014
Routines

Try These 12-Minute High-Intensity Workouts (No Equipment Required!)

If you think you need equipment in order to stay in shape, you’re kidding yourself.

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
May 2 2014
Parenting

5 Tips to Teach Children Mindfulness & Meditation

Help them relax, de-stress and learn how to connect to their own inner source of calm.

Lorraine Murray
July 17 2012
Personal Growth

Why I Don't Drink Alcohol & How To Cut Back On Booze Without Being A Hermit

Reducing your alcohol consumption isn't easy when everyone around you at every social event is drinking.

Tom Cronin
March 2 2013

35 Things To Do Instead Of Spending Money

For a long time, I was completely convinced that The Good Life looked like this:

Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 27 2014
Personal Growth

5 Pieces of Yogic Wisdom From My Grandma

A few gems that we could all benefit from and truths the world should certainly echo.

Dani Marie Robinson
June 19 2012
Motivation

Should You Do Burpees Every Day? Benefits, Variations & How To Do Them Safely

Burpees are one of those exercises that everybody loves to hate, but these days you’ll encounter burpees everywhere from HIIT workouts to boot camps...

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
April 20 2014
Love

Is Honesty Always The Best Policy In Relationships?

Love requires full participation—including some occasionally uncomfortable confrontations.

Kelly Gonsalves
August 12 2012

How To Break The Ice With Anyone You Meet (A Model's Guide)

As a model, I’m frequently in the position of meeting new people.

Emily Nolan
April 11 2014
Functional Food

10 Superfoods for More Energy

They are full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that will help you restore your vitality!

Jessica Sepel
August 10 2012

The Super Antioxidant We All Need (And No One Knows About!)

Glutathione is your body’s most powerful antioxidant and detoxifying agent, and it’s also something of a well-kept secret. Outside the wellness...

Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 6 2014

Yes, I've Thought About Killing Myself

Over the past week, I've had two different people share with me their stories about when they were on the precipice of committing suicide. 

Judy Tsuei
February 8 2013
Functional Food
Integrative Health

10 Signs You Have A Thyroid Problem And 10 Solutions For It

The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in the center of your neck, is the master gland of metabolism.

Amy Myers, M.D.
January 31 2013

5 Ways Of Coping With Your Anxiety That Are Actually Making It Worse

Even if you don't identify with having an anxiety disorder, every person experiences anxiety at times. There's tons of advice out there on how to cope...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
March 20 2014
Functional Food

7 Life Lessons I've Learned From My Dog

Before being a dog owner, I never would've dreamed how much an animal can teach you, especially spiritually.

Tara Mullarkey
January 29 2013