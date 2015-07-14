4373 results for
The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman
Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...
What I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Be A Life Coach
As I life-coached more and more people online, I learned many things.
5 Habits Of Highly Fulfilled People
Live your best life.
8 Yoga Poses to Avoid If You Have a Herniated Disc
Yoga can help recovery but you need to proceed with caution.
Blueberry Superfood Smoothie Bliss
A whole lotta love.
The Best All-Natural Insect Repellents For Summer
Enjoy the outdoors, bite and chemical free.
3 Steps To Deal When Your Partner's Stressed Out
It's easy to love someone when they're feeling great and on top of the world, but how do you respond when life gets them down?
10 Tips To Cleanse & Rejuvenate For Overall Health & Wellbeing
Take charge of your health.
Backcountry Yoga: Creating Your Own Trails
The gift of yoga.
How To Rebuild Your Sense Of Self-Worth After A Breakup
Don't let your past relationship quash your self-esteem.
How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love
As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...
The Link Between Artists & Yogis
The process of creating.
4 Unexpected Things That Make You More Attractive
She's a "cool girl."
How To Get A Whole Lot Of Sh*t Done In A Day
I am a multi-tasker. Lately, we hear about how unhealthy it is to be chronically managing numerous—and often conflicting—demands on our attention. But...
7 Simple Healthy Habits For Pregnant Women
Since what goes into your body is crucial to the healthy development of your baby, it’s important to eat healthy even before you're pregnant.
A Quick Mental Exercise To Brighten Your Outlook
You can play the Gratitude Game with a friend or by yourself.
10 Questions You Should Ask About Your Health (But Probably Don't)
Is your doctor asking you the questions he or she really needs in order to get a good read on your health?
Don't Take Anything Personally
All four of Don Miguel Ruiz’s agreements seem simple, but in practice they’re quite challenging. They all require resolute self-awareness and...
How I Lost 220 Pounds & Kept It Off For Good
Because I've focused so much on healing my mind and body, I simply never crave junk food anymore.
15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations
A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.