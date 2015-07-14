4373 results for

The Secret To Aging Like A French Woman

Ever since I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by people who thrive later in life. Hearing about senior citizens running races, climbing mountains,...

#food as medicine #clean food #happiness #how to lose weight #mindfulness
Rebeca Plantier
July 14 2015
Personal Growth

What I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Be A Life Coach

As I life-coached more and more people online, I learned many things.

#career #happiness #work #personal growth
John Kim, LMFT
July 11 2015
Personal Growth

8 Yoga Poses to Avoid If You Have a Herniated Disc

Yoga can help recovery but you need to proceed with caution.

#yogis #yoga
Anne Jones
July 8 2011
Recipes
Home

The Best All-Natural Insect Repellents For Summer

Enjoy the outdoors, bite and chemical free.

#Herbs #healing #nature #essential oils
Amy Jirsa
June 10 2013
Love

3 Steps To Deal When Your Partner's Stressed Out

It's easy to love someone when they're feeling great and on top of the world, but how do you respond when life gets them down?

#love #healing #relationships #stress #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
January 21 2014
Healthy Weight
Personal Growth
Love

How To Rebuild Your Sense Of Self-Worth After A Breakup

Don't let your past relationship quash your self-esteem.

#breakup #single life #divorce #dating
Vishnu Subramaniam
June 13 2015

How A Breakup Helped Me Understand Love

As a love coach, I'm dedicated to guiding people toward clarity and peace in relationships. So it seems appropriate for me to tell you how I gained...

#love #relationships #gratitude #personal growth #yoga
Shelly Bullard, MFT
March 15 2013
Personal Growth
Love

How To Get A Whole Lot Of Sh*t Done In A Day

I am a multi-tasker. Lately, we hear about how unhealthy it is to be chronically managing numerous—and often conflicting—demands on our attention. But...

#mindfulness #work #personal growth #communication
Zoë Kors
January 7 2014
Parenting

7 Simple Healthy Habits For Pregnant Women

Since what goes into your body is crucial to the healthy development of your baby, it’s important to eat healthy even before you're pregnant.

#parenting advice #fertility #pregnancy #parenting
Rachel Lincoln Sarnoff
May 28 2015
Meditation

A Quick Mental Exercise To Brighten Your Outlook

You can play the Gratitude Game with a friend or by yourself.

#happiness #gratitude #personal growth #self-awareness
Light Watkins
May 27 2015
Integrative Health

10 Questions You Should Ask About Your Health (But Probably Don't)

Is your doctor asking you the questions he or she really needs in order to get a good read on your health?

#stress #mind body connection #stress management #self-acceptance
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 15 2015

Don't Take Anything Personally

All four of Don Miguel Ruiz’s agreements seem simple, but in practice they’re quite challenging. They all require resolute self-awareness and...

#happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Dani Marie Robinson
February 26 2013

How I Lost 220 Pounds & Kept It Off For Good

Because I've focused so much on healing my mind and body, I simply never crave junk food anymore.

#healing #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Jon Gabriel
July 12 2016
Spirituality

15 Practical Ways To Raise Your Positive Vibrations

A self-care laundry list for the next time you're feeling down.

#crystals #joy #plants #yoga #energy
Lily Silverton
February 23 2013