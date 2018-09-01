4279 results for
Are Neti Pots Dangerous? Here's A Look At The Science
Is the at-home solution to your stuffy nose even safe?
5 Tricks For People Who've Tried Everything But Still Can't Meditate
You just can't meditate. You want to, you've tried to, but you just can't seem to switch the brain off or relax enough. You know how good meditation...
10 Tips To Spend Less Time On Social Media & More Time With Humans
Don't let your smart phone or social media stop you from enjoying human interactions, and loving your life!
5 Ways To Deal With Unexpected Change
What is changing in your life right now? Is it a sudden change having to do with a happy milestone? Or was there a call in the middle of the night, an...
Is Sleep More Important Than Nutrition, Exercise & Mindfulness?
Can we really be healthy without proper sleep?
I'm A Life Coach & I Have Panic Attacks. Here's What I Wish More People Knew
Even if your panic attack feels like the worst thing that’s ever happened to you, it's quite common.
9 Actually Good Things Humans Did For The Planet In 2015
The environmental movement reached some seriously impressive milestones in 2015
How My Husband & I Pulled Off 50/50 Shared Child Care From Day 1 With A New Baby
It IS possible.
What I Learned from My Teacher Training Crisis
Be true to yourself.
How To Manage Your Stress In 76 Seconds
A breathing method to balance your system.
How To Believe In Yourself When No One Else Does: Hillary Biscay
Ironman champion Hillary Biscay explains how she went from being a terrible age-group swimmer to a world-class professional athlete. In this talk, she...
11 Dating Lessons I Wish I'd Learned In My Twenties
Heartbreak cut raw and deep. But ultimately, it allowed me to find strength, happiness, and peace that only I could give myself.
How Your Hormones Really Affect Your Sex Drive + What To Do About It
I consider sex drive to be the canary in the coal mine of overall physical and mental health. But few understand that the root cause is hormonal—not...
What's Really Hurting Your Sex Drive + 5 Ways To Fix It
What you need to know about your libido.
7 Reasons I Decided Not To Circumcise My Son
When I became pregnant with our first child, a baby boy, it was a topic that quickly surfaced as something that needed deep attention and discussion.
Are You A Masochist? 10 Signs, According To A Doctor
Wondering if you or someone around you is holding on to masochistic tendencies? See if any of these 10 telltale traits sound familiar.
3 Lessons of Summer Yoga
The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.
10 Things I Wish I'd Known About Breastfeeding
Some things new mothers should know.
This Is How You Can Heal Leaky Gut & The Main Foods To Avoid
Foods that nourish and repair.
7 Feng Shui Ways To Use Color In Your Home
Color is something we create as we interact with life and light. A very basic description of what color actually is reveals a bit of the practical...