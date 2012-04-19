4373 results for

Routines
Personal Growth

The Scientifically Proven Mental Shift That Makes You Physically Healthier

In this day and age, you would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the powerful mind-body connection. For example, we know that...

#study #mind body connection #self-awareness
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
February 4 2015

7 Essential Strategies To Fight Chronic Disease

Heads up: the statistics are grim. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, type 2 diabetes in America has tripled since the...

#disease #diabetes #sugar
Mark Hyman, M.D.
February 3 2015
Recovery

Foam Rolling 101: Here's What You Need To Know

The one tool your wellness practice needs.

#flexibility
Lauren Roxburgh
March 25 2018

How To Stop Being So Reactive All The Time

How we interpret things plays a vital role in where our time, energy, and attention goes. While it can be very clear to know what our intentions are,...

#work #personal growth #compassion #communication
Jenn Kashiwa
March 3 2014

This Belief Is Wrecking Your Love Life. Here's What To Do About It

"Love doesn't require doing; it requires being. So, expend the majority of your time being your best self."

#love #relationships #personal growth #dating
Monica Parikh
October 11 2016
Personal Growth
PAID CONTENT FOR Amy MD Wellness

8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains

Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...

#supplements #Ayurveda #balance #happiness #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 6 2016
Love

What Counts As Emotional Cheating? A Therapist Explains

Yes, there's a difference between friendships and emotional cheating.

#friendship #marriage #dating
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
May 30
Mental Health
Women's Health

5 Ways Ayurveda Can Help Make Pregnancy Easier

A doula explains how Ayurveda can help with different aspects of pregnancy, preparing for birth, and postpartum.

#Ayurveda #pregnancy
Viji Natarajan
October 2 2016
Spirituality
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know About Fermented Foods

Fermented foods may be making news now, but they've been around for thousands of years.

#wellness #immunity #healthy foods #microbiome #food
Frank Lipman, M.D.
April 12 2014
Spirituality

Smells Like A Good Time: 12 Ways To Use Incense Morning, Noon & Night

Burning incense is a peaceful act; recalls loving memories in abundance; and complements my yoga practice, meditation practice, and relaxing at home...

#meditation #personal growth #yoga #journaling
Sarah Regan
March 16 2013

6 Ways To Keep Your Detox From Becoming A Drag

There are six common mistakes I see people people make when it comes to moving towards a healthier lifestyle that result in brain fog, swollen glands,...

#fitness #meditation #wellness #detox
Robin Berzin, M.D.
January 21 2015
Motivation

14 Tips for Starting Your Own Yoga Business

Tips from entrepreneurs on starting a business.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
October 19 2011
Motivation

7 Tips for Selecting a Yoga Teacher Training

A few things to consider before choosing a teacher training.

#yoga sutras #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
August 25 2011
Spirituality

How Reiki Can Help Relieve The Symptoms Of Blocked Chakras

Because of daily life stressors, imbalances in the mind and body can happen in a number of ways.

#reiki #chakras
Margarita Alcantara, LAc
January 1 2015