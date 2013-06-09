4373 results for
5 Unexpected & Awesome Benefits Of Doing A Cleanse
If you're living amongst us in this increasingly toxic world, then it’s probably a good idea to do a cleanse once or twice a year. Doing a detox is...
Julie Piatt On How She Stayed Sane Through A Bankruptcy Scare
"It doesn’t cost anything to be spiritual."
Yoga In London (Gorgeous Slideshow)
Sometimes I feel I am nothing more than a servant in this picture-making obsession that is my life. There are moments when it just seems that...
6 Health Lessons Everyone Can Learn From Introverts
I’m an introvert. And while it would suit me just fine to cozy up with a chai tea latte and Oprah’s latest book club pick, I also enjoy breaking bread...
8 Mindful Lifestyle Changes To Invite Money & Eliminate Debt
It's a mental game.
5 Stretches For Tight Hips & Hamstrings
One of the reasons people come to Pilates is that they want to work on their flexibility. Usually it’s their hips and hamstrings that need the most...
I'm Addicted To Email. Are You?
Hi, my name is Mary Catherine, I’m a yoga teacher, and I’m addicted to email.
8 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2011
2010 was a big year for wellness, but I think 2011 is going to be bigger. Get your green juice ready, roll out the yoga mat, and take an inventory of...
How To Care For Your Skin Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Nature provides all the necessary ingredients, just like the stars provide the path for your life
If You Can't Find A Good Partner, You're Probably Making This Mistake
There's a huge mistake that many people make when it comes to finding love.
11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self
If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...
10-Minute Yoga Sequence For A Strong & Flexible Spine
Let’s start growing young, shall we?
Why We Should All Be Living By The 80/20 Rule
Because who wants to feel guilty and restricted?
Weighing In: Why I Still Cannot Get On a Scale
It's been years.
What Does 'Doing Yoga' Really Mean?
Understanding the difference between your physical and spiritual practices.
Yoga Helps Man Lose 120 Pounds
One man's weight loss journey.
How to Breathe Mindfully
It is easy to take breathing for granted, because we don't have to think about it. Only when we do are we reminded of its importance, and most times,...
Summer Succotash
A fast, light and easy summer recipe.
Manifestation Practice Not Getting Results? This Is The Secret To Creating The Life You Want
This process can make the difference between actually creating the life you want and staying stuck.
10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Little People
I realized there are a lot of things average-sized people don’t know about little people — things all those reality shows and slapstick comedies can't...