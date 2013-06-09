4373 results for

5 Unexpected & Awesome Benefits Of Doing A Cleanse

If you're living amongst us in this increasingly toxic world, then it’s probably a good idea to do a cleanse once or twice a year. Doing a detox is...

#personal growth #cleanse #detox #juicing #food
Annaliisa Kapp
June 9 2013
Spirituality

Yoga In London (Gorgeous Slideshow)

Sometimes I feel I am nothing more than a servant in this picture-making obsession that is my life. There are moments when it just seems that...

#Art for Good #london #slideshows #yogis #yoga
Robert Sturman
June 18 2013

6 Health Lessons Everyone Can Learn From Introverts

I’m an introvert. And while it would suit me just fine to cozy up with a chai tea latte and Oprah’s latest book club pick, I also enjoy breaking bread...

#relationships #happiness #meditation #wellness
Erica Sawers
June 1 2014

5 Stretches For Tight Hips & Hamstrings

One of the reasons people come to Pilates is that they want to work on their flexibility. Usually it’s their hips and hamstrings that need the most...

#flexibility #pilates #training advice #fitness #move of the day
Kristen Matthews
May 15 2015

I'm Addicted To Email. Are You?

Hi, my name is Mary Catherine, I’m a yoga teacher, and I’m addicted to email.

#anxiety #addiction #yoga #technology #energy
Mary Catherine Starr
June 4 2013
Wellness Trends

8 Wellness Trends to Watch in 2011

2010 was a big year for wellness, but I think 2011 is going to be bigger. Get your green juice ready, roll out the yoga mat, and take an inventory of...

#madonna #Art for Good #beauty #gwyneth paltrow #happiness
Jason Wachob
December 30 2010
Beauty

How To Care For Your Skin Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Nature provides all the necessary ingredients, just like the stars provide the path for your life

#beauty #skin #astrology
Britanie Faith
August 4 2015
Love

If You Can't Find A Good Partner, You're Probably Making This Mistake

There's a huge mistake that many people make when it comes to finding love.

#love #relationships #happiness #confidence #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 28 2014
Personal Growth

11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self

If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...

#love #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth #aging
Rebecca Butler
July 21 2014
Routines

Why We Should All Be Living By The 80/20 Rule

Because who wants to feel guilty and restricted?

#change #weight loss #health
Marika Lindholm, Ph.D.
February 4 2017
Personal Growth
Spirituality

What Does 'Doing Yoga' Really Mean?

Understanding the difference between your physical and spiritual practices.

#relationships #meditation #yogis #mind body connection #sex
Nadine Fawell
October 17 2011
Healthy Weight

How to Breathe Mindfully

It is easy to take breathing for granted, because we don't have to think about it. Only when we do are we reminded of its importance, and most times,...

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #wellness #yoga
Daniel Scott
November 12 2012
Recipes

Summer Succotash

A fast, light and easy summer recipe.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Gilda Mulero
July 25 2011

Manifestation Practice Not Getting Results? This Is The Secret To Creating The Life You Want

This process can make the difference between actually creating the life you want and staying stuck.

#renew you 2017 #manifestation #happiness #abundance #goal setting
Katie Campbell
January 22 2017
Personal Growth

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Little People

I realized there are a lot of things average-sized people don’t know about little people — things all those reality shows and slapstick comedies can't...

#happiness #yogis #personal growth #inspiration #self-acceptance
Danielle Beaupré
April 24 2015