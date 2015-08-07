4333 results for

Healthy Weight

How To Stop Overeating & Reach Your Healthy Weight: A Doctor Explains

Why do most diets fail? It's not because we're lazy or lack willpower. Almost every time, the reason diets backfire is because we restrict too much.

#gut health
Mark Hyman, M.D.
August 7 2015

8 Ways To Raise Calm, Happy Kids + Boost Their Social Skills

As a therapist and child development expert for over 20 years, I've learned a lot about the powerful of mindfulness.

#parenting advice #mindfulness #parenting
Sean Grover
August 7 2015
Beauty

5 Types Of Energy Vampires & How To Defend Yourself

We've all been victims of emotional vampires. They're the people who make us feel depressed, angry, defensive, or depleted after we've been with them....

#relationships #personal growth #boundaries #communication
Judith Orloff, M.D.
October 2 2014
Sex

How To Deal When Everything In Your Relationship Is Great—Except The Sex

"Things are never hopeless if you're willing to be vulnerable, grow, and change."

#orgasm #libido #tantra
Angela Watson Robertson, MBA
June 3 2017
Functional Food

Why It's Not Selfish To Put Yourself First (Especially If You Have Kids)

I told the truth and got into trouble. During a recent podcast interview the host asked me how I balance family and work obligations. I told her that...

#happiness #personal growth #motherhood #parenting #self-acceptance
Alexandra Jamieson
June 29 2014
Meditation
Personal Growth

6 Reasons to Teach Yoga Part Time

A few reasons to consider part-time teaching.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
November 16 2011
Women's Health

I Switched Over To The Diva Cup ... And It Changed My Life

I’ve birthed two children, conquered my lofty professional goals and married the man of my dreams. Why should I be afraid to try a menstrual cup?

#wellness #health
Kristen Burris
July 30 2015

5 Affirmations I Use Every Day For A Blissful, Stress-Free Pregnancy

I still remember the day I found out I was pregnant. It was a frigid day in New York City and the yellow taxi cabs were whizzing by on the streets...

#manifestation #pregnancy #law of attraction #affirmations
Suki Eleuterio
July 28 2015
Motivation

How Serena Williams Helped Me Learn To Love My Body

From the ways she has handled herself throughout her career, here are four life lessons I have learned from Serena.

#fitness #wellness #body image #body
Patricia Thompson, PhD
July 23 2015
Women's Health
Beauty

Eat This For Brighter & Tighter Skin

Find out how to eat for beautiful, glowing skin and optimal health from the inside out!

#beauty #food as medicine #mind body connection #green living #food
Kimberly Snyder
May 15 2017
Integrative Health

Signs You Might Have A "Leaky Brain" + What To Do About It

It's easy to take for granted what a brilliant biological machine the brain is.

#mental illness #functional medicine
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 21 2015

12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women

The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...

#training advice #fitness #health #training
Neha Uberoi
July 20 2015
Recipes
Food Trends
Integrative Health