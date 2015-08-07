4333 results for
How To Stop Overeating & Reach Your Healthy Weight: A Doctor Explains
Why do most diets fail? It's not because we're lazy or lack willpower. Almost every time, the reason diets backfire is because we restrict too much.
8 Ways To Raise Calm, Happy Kids + Boost Their Social Skills
As a therapist and child development expert for over 20 years, I've learned a lot about the powerful of mindfulness.
How An Elimination Diet Cleared My Skin & Healed My Gut
Beauty in equals beauty out!
5 Types Of Energy Vampires & How To Defend Yourself
We've all been victims of emotional vampires. They're the people who make us feel depressed, angry, defensive, or depleted after we've been with them....
How To Deal When Everything In Your Relationship Is Great—Except The Sex
"Things are never hopeless if you're willing to be vulnerable, grow, and change."
This Lymphatic Cleanse Will Detox Your Whole Body
Feeling bloated? This will help.
Why It's Not Selfish To Put Yourself First (Especially If You Have Kids)
I told the truth and got into trouble. During a recent podcast interview the host asked me how I balance family and work obligations. I told her that...
I Had A Spiritual Experience Inside A Sensory Deprivation Pod. Here's Why They Are So Healing
A thousand pounds of salt is so, so healing.
6 Reasons to Teach Yoga Part Time
A few reasons to consider part-time teaching.
I Switched Over To The Diva Cup ... And It Changed My Life
I’ve birthed two children, conquered my lofty professional goals and married the man of my dreams. Why should I be afraid to try a menstrual cup?
5 Affirmations I Use Every Day For A Blissful, Stress-Free Pregnancy
I still remember the day I found out I was pregnant. It was a frigid day in New York City and the yellow taxi cabs were whizzing by on the streets...
How Serena Williams Helped Me Learn To Love My Body
From the ways she has handled herself throughout her career, here are four life lessons I have learned from Serena.
This Hormone-Balancing Checklist Is The Key To Being Happy All The Time
Yes, you can hack your hormones. Here's how.
Eat This For Brighter & Tighter Skin
Find out how to eat for beautiful, glowing skin and optimal health from the inside out!
Signs You Might Have A "Leaky Brain" + What To Do About It
It's easy to take for granted what a brilliant biological machine the brain is.
12 Habits Of Fit & Healthy Women
The efforts we make to achieve our wellness goals can be hampered by the subconscious choices we make every day. Even minor bad habits and negative...
Raw & Vegan Veggie Linguini With Alfredo Sauce
Easy to assemble, fresh, clean and delicious.
The Ancient Secret To Detoxing Your Body For Spring
A little TCM TLC is all it takes.
4 Tips To Improve Your Digestion (And Your Life)
Happy gut, healthy life.
I Lost 150 Pounds (And Kept It Off). Here's What I Eat In A Day
There's no deprivation here.