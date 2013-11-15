4373 results for

5 Ways To Live A Stress-Free Life

Our bodies and minds are programmed to engrain habit patterns into our brains. These habits will either carry over into a positive or negative aspect...

#anxiety #stress #meditation #wellness #yoga
Katie Edwards, M.S., LAc, Dipl OM
November 15 2013

Why The Spiritual Path Is More Than A Consolation Prize

“The spiritual path is a consolation prize for people whose lives have gone to hell.”

#happiness #gratitude #fertility #personal growth #yoga
MeiMei Fox
November 13 2013
Motivation

How to Ace Your Yoga Teaching Audition

With a little forethought, you can be prepared and at the same time, stay open to being present.

#meditation #yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
October 19 2012

How To Make Yourself Irresistibly Attractive

The qualities of masculine and feminine energy exist in all of us. Your inner masculine gets activated when you're working toward a goal, planning,...

#love #relationships #energy #fear
Shelly Bullard, MFT
October 17 2013

9 Self-Care Essentials To Add To Your Life

There's been a long-held belief that people are worthy of respect when they put others before themselves. People have often evaluated their own worth...

#love #happiness #gratitude #meditation #personal growth
Trish Allan
November 10 2013
Wellness Trends

Does Cryotherapy Really Work? I Tried It So You Don't Have To

I was skeptical but delightfully surprised on multiple levels.

#flexibility #longevity #metabolism #energy
Sarah Koenig
December 5 2017

10 Reasons to Love Wheel Pose

Urdhva Dhanurasana, otherwise known as upward facing bow or wheel pose (Chakrasana), is an intermediate/advanced backbend that offers many benefits to...

#yoga poses #breathing #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Lisa Mitchell
August 2 2012

A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do

I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....

#anxiety #breathing #meditation #communication #energy
Rebecca Rosen
October 14 2013
Spirituality
Recipes

The One-Day Cleanse Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Recommends To All Her Clients During The Holiday Season

Do it throughout the month to keep your blood sugar stable and your hormones balanced.

#cleanse #holiday
Kelly LeVeque
November 27 2017

9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...

#anxiety #stress #health #stress management
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
December 21 2015

My All-Time Favorite Tip For Dealing With Stress

As a Reiki practitioner and teacher, hypnotist, and reflexologist, I sometimes feel like I should have my stress levels under control by now. In fact,...

#stress #breathing #personal growth
Deborah Flanagan
April 26 2013
Personal Growth

How a Stressed-Out Yogi Learned to Slow Down

I kept telling myself it was necessary to ignore my health for the lifestyle I was going to have “some day.”

#Ayurveda #cacao #yoga poses #meditation #yogis
Rachel Zinman
October 11 2012
Recipes

This Pumpkin Pie Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient

Plus, it's grain-free AND sugar-free.

#gut health #dessert #holiday
Liz Moody
November 21 2017
Motivation

I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why

Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.

#pilates #fitness #realtalk: fitness
Jennifer Dene
December 15 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
Motivation

Caution! Yoga Can Injure My Body, Mind & Spirit?

Injuries aren't part of yoga. Injuries are part of "not yoga." Yoga, just like life, is ours to create. It's ours to create yoga that's struggling,...

#yogis #mind body connection #wellness #yoga
Michael Taylor
January 7 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Renew Life
Mental Health

My Anxiety Landed Me In The ER Over & Over Again. Here's How I Finally Regained Control

I have hypochondriasis, aka illness anxiety disorder. I still deserve to be heard.

#anxiety #mental illness #mental health
Georgina Berbari
December 16 2018