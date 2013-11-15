4373 results for
5 Ways To Live A Stress-Free Life
Our bodies and minds are programmed to engrain habit patterns into our brains. These habits will either carry over into a positive or negative aspect...
Why The Spiritual Path Is More Than A Consolation Prize
“The spiritual path is a consolation prize for people whose lives have gone to hell.”
How to Ace Your Yoga Teaching Audition
With a little forethought, you can be prepared and at the same time, stay open to being present.
How To Make Yourself Irresistibly Attractive
The qualities of masculine and feminine energy exist in all of us. Your inner masculine gets activated when you're working toward a goal, planning,...
9 Self-Care Essentials To Add To Your Life
There's been a long-held belief that people are worthy of respect when they put others before themselves. People have often evaluated their own worth...
Does Cryotherapy Really Work? I Tried It So You Don't Have To
I was skeptical but delightfully surprised on multiple levels.
10 Reasons to Love Wheel Pose
Urdhva Dhanurasana, otherwise known as upward facing bow or wheel pose (Chakrasana), is an intermediate/advanced backbend that offers many benefits to...
A 5-Minute Meditation Everyone Should Do
I’m a spiritual medium; I communicate important messages and profound insights from the dead to the living, and the way I do this is by going within....
An 8-Step Guide To Tapping Into Your Spiritual Side Today
Step 1: Set your intention.
The One-Day Cleanse Jessica Alba's Nutritionist Recommends To All Her Clients During The Holiday Season
Do it throughout the month to keep your blood sugar stable and your hormones balanced.
9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains
If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...
My All-Time Favorite Tip For Dealing With Stress
As a Reiki practitioner and teacher, hypnotist, and reflexologist, I sometimes feel like I should have my stress levels under control by now. In fact,...
How a Stressed-Out Yogi Learned to Slow Down
I kept telling myself it was necessary to ignore my health for the lifestyle I was going to have “some day.”
This Pumpkin Pie Has A Secret Gut-Healing Ingredient
Plus, it's grain-free AND sugar-free.
I'm A Pilates Instructor + I Don't Want A 6-Pack. Here's Why
Here's why I’d rather have a strong core instead of washboard abs.
The 7 Gut-Healing Strategies That Make A Healthy Gut Simple
Is your gut in balance?
5 Secrets I Teach My Clients Who Want A Long, Lean Physique
Looking to get a longer, leaner, physique?
Caution! Yoga Can Injure My Body, Mind & Spirit?
Injuries aren't part of yoga. Injuries are part of "not yoga." Yoga, just like life, is ours to create. It's ours to create yoga that's struggling,...
Feeling Meh? This Is How Your Gut Affects Your Mood (Plus, Exactly How To Fix It)
To fix your brain, you have to fix your gut.
My Anxiety Landed Me In The ER Over & Over Again. Here's How I Finally Regained Control
I have hypochondriasis, aka illness anxiety disorder. I still deserve to be heard.