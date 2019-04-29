4373 results for

12 Black-Owned Haircare Products For Your Curly-Hair Needs

As with all matters of beauty, people need routines and care individual to them.

#hair #skin care #confidence
Alexandra Engler
July 27
How To Use DIY Natural Cleaners On Your Home Appliances

Here, the most effective ways to deep clean some of the peskiest surfaces in the home.

#toxins at home
Melissa Maker
June 6 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Vitamix

mbg Gift Guides: 12 Meaningful Gifts For Anyone With A “Fewer Is Better” Philosophy

The holidays are usually a time of excess, but this year we're proposing a new way to gift.

#gift guide 2018 #partner #holiday
Krista Soriano
November 9 2018
Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Too hungry to wait long for dinner? Make these plant-based tacos.

#vegan #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
July 12
How To Recover From A Sugar Hangover In 3 Easy Steps

How to recover from a sugar hangover in three easy steps, including adding cinnamon to your coffee and going on a nice walk.

#Blood Sugar #fats #protein
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 31 2018
Stinky After A Workout? New Study Finds The Real Cause Of B.O.

There's a reason there's an entire beauty and body care market dedicated to stopping and masking B.O.—no one wants to smell bad.

#news #skin care
Alexandra Engler
July 27
