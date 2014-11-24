4373 results for

Routines

A Kids Yoga Sequence That Teaches Gratitude

The art of being thankful is an amazing reason to celebrate on any occasion.

#Yoga for Kids #yoga poses sequence #gratitude
Mary Mcguire
November 24 2014
Routines
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

The Mind, Body & Soul Approach To Rebooting Your Wellness Routine

Not convinced to take your workout outdoors? Think again!

#partner #athleisure #hiking
Todd McCullough
March 22 2018

This Parsley Mask Will Change Your Skin. Period.

Your refrigerator stocks one of the best anti-aging, glow-giving herbs that's begging to be put into a mask and smeared all over you face. Seriously

#green beauty #beauty #diy beauty
Ildi Pekar
August 5 2016
Recovery
Routines
Routines

High-Intensity Exercise Can Boost Memory By 30%, New Study Finds

A workout that can last as little as 5 minutes and can boost memory function? Sign me up.

#news #brain #hiit
Jamie Schneider
November 3 2019
Sex

4 Safe & Creative Ways To Explore Sex During The Coronavirus Outbreak

A therapist explains how to use this time to reignite your sex life.

#COVID-19 #dating #libido
Alicia Muñoz, LPC
March 24
Food Trends

These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Veganism

Can you meet your nutrient needs on a vegan diet? Is it actually good for the environment? A top doctor addresses the biggest questions.

#vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 13 2018
Integrative Health
Off-the-Grid
Integrative Health

You're So Busy: Should You Spend Your Limited Free Time Exercising?

New study showed that Americans have an average of 5 hours of free time a day—and they don't spend it exercising.

#news
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 29 2019
Integrative Health
Love
Functional Food

Herbal Elixirs To Drink Every Day For Gut Health

Who knew making your own probiotics was so easy?

#Herbs #digestion
Adriana Ayales
May 30 2016
Motivation

10 Tips To Take Great Yoga Pics On Instagram

Grab a friend, a tripod, or self-timer and get snap happy.

#career #slideshows #nature #yoga #communication
Caitlin Turner
January 9 2014
Women's Health

How I Reversed My PCOS Symptoms With Holistic Practices In 4 Months

It's totally possible to treat totally naturally—no pill required.

#holistic healing #nutrition #hormones #health
Nicole Granato
June 3 2016
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Do You Have Healthy Blood Sugar? How To Tell + Tips To Maintain It Naturally

With the right lifestyle and dietary tweaks, maintaining your blood sugar is easier than you think.

#Blood Sugar #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Stephanie Eckelkamp
July 29 2018