Functional Food

Finally, A Veggie Burger That's Worthy Of You!

A few years ago I worked for a friend who has an awesome organic cafe. Together, we embarked on a quest to create the ultimate veggie burger and...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #healthy foods #food #quinoa
Silvia Bianco
August 2 2014
Routines

27 Awesome Inversions From Rockstar Yogis

Here at MBG we love yoga and we love going upside down! We know how difficult it can be to invert, and how great it can feel when you finally get the...

#flexibility
mindbodygreen
March 14 2013
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now

Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.

#healing #happiness #wellness #health #cold
mindbodygreen
January 11 2017
Mental Health
Recipes
Meditation

Sophrology 101: Learn All About France's Best-Kept Secret For Reducing Stress

You heard it here first: This is the latest mind-body practice that can help manage your stress.

#breath #anxiety
Emma Loewe
October 8 2018
Personal Growth

8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore

Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Jennifer Galardi
May 11 2015
Integrative Health

The Bacteria You've Never Heard Of That Promotes Weight Loss

How Akkermansia muciniphila can promote a healthy weight, metabolism, and blood sugar balance.

#supplements #gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Vincent M. Pedre, M.D.
March 30 2019

DIY: Make Your Own Tea With Summer Herbs

This fun tutorial will show you how to create your very own herbal tea blends right at home.

#Herbs #tea #flowers
Amy Jirsa
August 12 2014
Travel

Your Essential Guide To Minimalist Packing

Here's the ultimate guide to decluttering your case of duds and adopting a more minimalist packing mentality.

#minimalism
Emma Loewe
January 12 2017

Iced Green Tea With Honey & Fresh Lemon Verbena

Some of the sweetest things in life are so simple. They remind us that pleasure can be effortless, comforting and refreshing. Case in point with this...

#Herbs #tea #wellness #green tea
Silvia Bianco
August 11 2014

3 Drinks That Will Make You Want To Give Up Your Morning Coffee

Thinking about cutting back on coffee? Try these next-level alternatives.

#recipes #caffeine #coffee #turmeric #healthy foods
Steph Matthews
January 5 2017

10 Tips For Becoming A Faster Runner

You'll ace your next race.

#running #running tips
Leigh Weingus
February 17 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Crown Publishing Group

5 Books To Start 2017 On Exactly The Right Note

These books are crammed full of just the kind of mind-opening, restorative ideas you need to inspire your best year ever.

#minimalism #books #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
January 2 2017

Overnight Oats: Have Breakfast Waiting For You In The Morning!

I got hooked on Overnight Oats when my dear friend, Gena Hamshaw, author extraordinaire of the new vegan cookbook, Choosing Raw, introduced them to me...

#chia seed #breakfast #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Heidi Kristoffer
August 7 2014