A 2-Time Marathon Winner On How He Achieves His Goals
The best goals have certain elements that make your success more likely.
Life With Chronic Illness: Actually, I’m Not Always Fine & You Don’t Have To Be, Either
There I was again last night, crying into my salad.
10 Things Potential Donors Should Know About Egg Donation
For those who find themselves asking whether or not they'd like to help others expand their families in this way.
How To Deal With A Friend Who's A Debbie Downer
Ever found yourself standing on the cusp of an idea, about to crack open a long held dream, but you're feeling ready to take it on?
I Quit My Successful Wall Street Job. Here's What I Learned
In honor of my six year anniversary of quitting my job on Wall Street, I am sharing the six most important lessons I have learned from venturing on...
5 Ways To Detoxify Your Kitchen
The kitchen really gets a workout at this time of year. Families love cooking for the holidays, and kids like to help with baking to share cookies,...
Why I'm A Vegan: A Cardiologist Explains
I want to explain why I continue to eat, shop and dine in this manner in the face of so many options, and why I recommend it to my patients.
I'm 35 And Single. Here's Why It's Amazing And Terrible
The whole truth is that being single can be liberating and empowering, but simultaneously isolating and terrifying.
3 Life Lessons I Learned When My Marriage Was In The Spotlight
I spent my third wedding anniversary dinner crying over my sushi. I was pretty sure we had failed and were doomed to be miserable for the rest of our...
How I Overcame Anxiety & Panic Attacks (And How You Can, Too)
I’ve finally discovered the antidote to my anxiety: me.
The Ultimate Manifestation Toolkit: 10 Must-Haves To Attract Abundance
Have you ever tried to manifest something, but gave up because you felt like it wasn’t going to work for you? That’s what happened to me until I...
8 Ways To Be A Friend In Times Of Grief
If you need anything, let me know.
8 Life-Changing Lessons I Learned From Seeing A Therapist In My 20s
I hope some of what he shared with me can help you too
5 Ways To Escape A Yoga Rut And Reinvigorate Your Practice
Any yogi with a regular studio practice has had this unpleasant experience: one’s studio, the place that functioned for so long as her “happy place,”...
Scientific Proof That Being Thankful Improves Your Health
During Thanksgiving week, people around the United States express gratitude for the bounty of their lives, but many may not realize that in doing so,...
7 Fun Ways To Teach Your Kids Mindfulness
I taught a mindfulness class at my daughters’ elementary school this week. Unsurprisingly, the kids taught me way more than I taught them.
8 Natural Cleansing Practices
Natural cleanses or detoxes are intended to remove toxins trapped in the body.
How Your Morning Routine Can Change Your Baseline Anxiety Level
Wake up, feel good
How My Father's Death Taught Me To Eat Without Guilt
It was a few weeks before Thanksgiving, the biggest (and best) food holiday, and my dad was dying. He lay in his borrowed hospice bed, with a nurse by...
7 Ways To Take Your Yoga Practice With You, No Matter Where You Go
My lifestyle doesn't lend itself to regular anything. I’ve spent the last 18 years — my entire working life — touring with bands as a sound engineer....