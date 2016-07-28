2898 results for

What It's Really Like To Be A Single Woman Over 30

Being single means being autonomous, but it also means going the extra mile in all your nonromantic relationships.

#love #relationships #friendship #happiness #marriage
Caroline Angell
July 28 2016
Personal Growth
Beauty

7 Easy Ways to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth

Well, it's Autumn! Pumpkin-everything, apple-spice-everything, gorgeous foliage, and if you're like me, the precursor to a Winter full of dry, itchy...

#beauty #fat #skin
Sarah Sturgis, CRNP
November 9 2012
Integrative Health
Meditation

I Won A Silver Medal In Snowboarding, But Was More Stressed Than Ever

I had been living from the outside in, versus the inside out. I defined success as the accumulation, attainment and accomplishment of awards, titles,...

#snowboarding #fitness #meditation #mindfulness #stress management
Gretchen Bleiler
May 21 2015

Immune-Boosting Pho Recipe

Whether you tend to approach cold and flu season by crossing your fingers and hoping for the best, or by stocking your cupboards with an arsenal of...

#healing #vegetarian #immunity #healthy foods #food
Melanie St. Ours
January 10 2014

30 Tricks I Use To Maintain A Weight I Love (Without Depriving Myself)

Losing weight and keeping it off used to be a real struggle for me. I've dabbled in the South Beach Diet, Weight Watchers, The Zone, and Atkins. I...

#weight loss #weight loss success
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
May 20 2015

How To Make Money Doing What You Love

It's painful to sit behind a desk inside a walled office when your soul just longs to do something creative, meaningful, and exciting. It longs to...

#career #happiness #work #personal growth #communication
Tara Mullarkey
January 8 2014
Climate Change
Love

Teaching Yoga: for Love or Money?

In order to be sustainable these days, teaching yoga has to be profitable.

#love #money #yoga teacher training #yoga
Karen Sahetya
November 3 2012
Personal Growth

Why I Create Green Juice For Love

Recently, one of my dear private students had her much-anticipated baby, which turned out to be a girl. This was kind of a big deal. My student...

#love #relationships #joy #gratitude #pregnancy
Rebecca Butler
April 12 2013
Food Trends

8 Foods You Should Always Buy

I know nutrition is a highly individual process, but these 8 foods are pretty amazing and health-promoting.

#slideshows #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Alejandra Carrasco, M.D.
April 11 2013

How I Learned To Stop Calling Myself "Fat, Disgusting & Ugly"

A few years ago, I often found myself lying on the bathroom floor, paralyzed by my negative thoughts about my body. I would call myself "fat,...

#feminism #personal growth #body image #motherhood #self-acceptance
Taryn Brumfitt
May 13 2015

5 Ways To Find New Love In The New Year

The new year is a fantastic time to invite new love into your life!

#love #relationships #happiness #fear #intention
Shelly Bullard, MFT
January 3 2014

How I Used Mindfulness To Create A Badass Partnership

Most people think of "young love" as dramatic, impetuous, rife with those "diva moments." Yet in my younger years, I wasn't much of a diva at all.

#love #relationships #happiness #mindfulness #self-awareness
Leanne Marie
May 10 2015
Personal Growth

15 Affirmations That Helped Me Lose Weight

Going from negative self talk to self love doesn’t happen overnight, but these helped.

#personal growth #weight loss #self-awareness #affirmations #weight loss success
Caroline Rushforth
April 8 2013

5 Fun New Year's Rituals You Can Do With Your Kids

I love doing intention rituals for the new year. It gives me an opportunity to reflect on the passing year and what it was all about for me. I create...

#happiness #personal growth #parenting #intention
Lori Bregman
December 30 2013