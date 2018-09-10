2897 results for

Mental Health
Personal Growth

20 Inspiring Quotes from Mahatma Gandhi

His gentle approach to life is testament to the fact that strength does not equal physical capacity.

#energy
Zoë B
December 7 2012
Mental Health

Suffer From Anxiety Or Panic Attacks? Here's How To Stop Them

"Don't give up, and don't let anyone tell you there's no reason for your anxiety; there almost always is!"

#anxiety #stress
Wendie Trubow, M.D., MBA
August 31 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR adidas

15 Reasons To Go For A Run, Right Now!

Most people fall into two camps — they either love running, or hate it with a passion. Whichever type you are, the following reasons are why I run and...

#running #running tips #wellness #skin
Heather Dorak
August 3 2015
Personal Growth
Mental Health

Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012
Mental Health
Motivation

Charlize Theron: Yoga Helped Me Quit Smoking

That 'connecting to the breath' stuff really works!

#celebrity #healing #yogis #wellness #yoga
mindbodygreen
January 24 2012

No Matter Where You Go, You Can't Get Away From Yourself

When I was 19, I hopped aboard a plane to Cork, Ireland. I had no job lined up for me when I arrived, no permanent residence, and no contacts. It was...

#relationships #happiness #confidence #wellness #personal growth
Brigit Callaghan Stacey
February 21 2014
Meditation

A Doctor's Top 5 Ways To Relax Naturally

Five easy and effective methods to raise energy, decreased fear, and lifted the clouds that have closed us in.

#mindfulness #relaxation
James S. Gordon, M.D.
July 23 2015

The 15 Most Badass Men Of The CrossFit Games

Since it started in 2007, the CrossFit Games have been a must-watch event for fitness junkies around the world. Competitors must go through three...

#extreme fitness #training advice #training #crossfit
Gabrielle Frank
July 23 2015

7 Healthy Alternatives to Diet Soda

I used to drink soda nonstop. I worked in the restaurant industry for years, which meant that I had an endless flow of soda at my fingertips. This was...

#coconut milk #wellness #coconut water #whole foods
Sadie Salazar
November 28 2012
Meditation

I Meditated For 105 Hours Over 10 Days. Here's What It Taught Me

For me, this Vipassana held the transitional space between a nine-month road trip and the rest of my life.

#meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Alyssa Ackerman
October 4 2016

How Being A Little Person Has Taught Me To Love & Dream Big

I was born with the most common form of dwarfism, achondroplasia. Some see my condition as a disability; I see it as a “different-ability” and a...

#happiness #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Kristen DeAndrade
February 20 2014

5 Life-Affirming Lessons I Learned When My Son Had Cancer

Eighty-first Street and Amsterdam Avenue in New York City may be forgettable location for most but, for me, it’s quite the opposite. It's the spot...

#love #acceptance #change #personal growth #cancer
Jen Eden
February 20 2014

7 Ways A Wellness Retreat Just Might Save Your Life

Are you craving adventure, new experiences and fresh energy in your life? 

#personal growth #yoga #retreats
Jayme Barrett
April 14 2013

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Therapy

Being a therapist can be an amazing profession full of challenges, heartaches, and celebration. We see you at your worst and see you at your best, but...

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Megan Hale, M.A.
February 18 2014

5 Strategies for Overcoming Fear

I’m a runner and have been for a few years now. The funny thing about running is how much it has taught me about life that I never truly considered...

#running #visualization #breathing #happiness #gratitude
Karen Janos
July 28 2012

On Days When I Judge Myself Harshly, I Do This...

My mind gets attached to old stories. My mind remembers things it's been told about me. My mind falls into the familiar grooves of old beliefs that it...

#beauty #mindfulness #personal growth #body image
Jamie Silverstein
May 9 2013