2898 results for
I'm A Professional Snowboarder Who Meditates. Here's Why
In 2006, I won a silver medal in the women’s halfpipe event at the Winter Olympics. It was an amazing point in my career — and a total whirlwind. The...
Write On! 5 Reasons To Start Journaling
Perhaps you're interested in journaling, but aren’t sure what to write about.
5 Tips To Make The Most Of Your Farmer's Market
Now that summer's here, farmer’s markets are popping up everywhere. Which is great news, because eating locally and seasonally is good for you, the...
I Stopped Being Vegan & The World Kept Spinning
Things change, we change, I changed...and it was okay.
7 Beautiful Things I Learned From My Last Breakup
I recently ended a relationship with someone I felt had the potential to be a life-long partner.
How Whole30's Melissa Hartwig Overcame Debt & A Shopping Addiction To Launch A Wellness Empire
"It can be incredibly empowering to take something that is so scary and overwhelming and drag it into the light."
Open Your Mind in 7 Steps
Positive changes will be evident in your life when you are mentally and physically receptive to the energy that created you and the energy around you.
Feeling Powerless? 6 Ways To Stand Up For Yourself
As a yoga teacher and Holistic Health Coach, I've been practicing keeping my ego in check for years.
8 Ways The Full Moon In Pisces Can Help You Find Inner Peace
Ready, set, release.
How To Make Difficult Decisions In A World With SO Many Options
Without a doubt, having choices allows us to be unique, creative and live a life that we want. With so much technology at our fingertips, we have an...
10 Books That Helped Me Find Happiness & Uncover My True Purpose
Certain books have found their way into my life at times I needed them most.
The Painful But Important Lessons I Learned After My Father's Suicide
For survivors, some grief is incommunicable.
Why Angelina Jolie Did The Right Thing
Like pretty much everyone else this week, I paid a lot of attention to Angelina Jolie’s very brave decision to publicize her prophylactic bilateral...
5 Most Important Things I Learned About Sex From Teaching Human Sexuality
I thought I knew a lot about sex. But, as it happens, teaching a class on it really broadened my perspective.
5 Essential Questions To Ask When Your Life Is Changing
Change can be difficult when you hold on to the past or when you're unclear of the future. If you're in the middle of transition, it can be difficult...
Why I Gave Up My Vegan Diet
I became a vegan last fall when I began yoga teacher training. It was something I'd wanted to try for a long time, and teacher training seemed like a...
How Meditation Can Change Your Sense Of Self (For The Better)
Notions of self and mind differ across cultures and history. For quite a while now, Western cultures have emphasized a Cartesian dualism between mind...
Suffer From Anxiety Or Panic Attacks? Here's How To Stop Them
"Don't give up, and don't let anyone tell you there's no reason for your anxiety; there almost always is!"
Looking For A Simple Yoga Sequence To Start Your Day? Try Sun Salutations!
Sun salutations stand the test of time.
What Paleo Gets Right: A Vegan Cardiologist Explains
I don't know if Paleo expert Loren Cordain, Ph.D will read my book, but I have read his, The Paleo Diet, and found many areas of nutritional...