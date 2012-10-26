6947 results for

3 Reasons Why I'm Giving Up My Cell Phone

How am I going to make it after living for so many years leaning on the crutch of technological convenience? Well, I have a few ideas…

#personal growth quotes #healing #happiness #culture #funny
Amy Jirsa
March 9 2012

5 Reasons To Stop Trying To Self Heal & Go To The Doctor NOW

When I read about the possible "missed" cancer diagnosis mentioned in this article, my heart sank. It made me think of at least 10 people who had...

#healing #disease #hormones #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Shah, M.D.
November 6 2013

15 Healthy Practices You Already Know (But Should Go Ahead & Start Doing)

Here are 15 things you already know that you should really just go ahead and start practicing now, because the older version of yourself will be...

#relationships #toxic #gratitude #wellness #cleanse
Emily Koch
November 5 2013

Why I Embraced Meditation After Having A Panic Attack On Live TV: Dan Harris

Good Morning America and Nightline co-anchor Dan Harris reveals how he relied on recreational drugs to cope with the stresses of being a war...

#personal-growth #meditation
mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
6 Healthy Holiday Tips

How to take care of yourself in the holiday rush.

#holidays #fitness #wellness #healthy foods #weight loss success
Katie Bressack
November 29 2011

5 Questions to Ask Yourself to Make a Wise Career Change

Feeling stuck in your job? Looking to make a career leap, but aren't sure it's a smart move?

#career #awareness #breathing #happiness #personal growth
Caroline Zwickson, M.A.
October 19 2012
5 Herbs to Heal a Broken Heart

When you experience a loss, physical pain in the chest can follow.

#Herbs #love #healing #relationships #stress
Amy Jirsa
October 18 2012
6 Ways to Avoid Becoming the Manifestation of Other People's Reality

When things don’t seem right or feel right to you, there’s a reason for it. If everyone around you is ok with something, but it doesn’t sit well with...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Tonya Sheridan
March 26 2012
3 Reasons to Go on a Yoga Retreat

There are so many reasons, but these three are key.

#yogis #eco-travel #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Katrina Love Senn
February 29 2012
10 Scary-Looking Foods That Are Actually Great For You

Are you spooked out by some of the so-called “health” foods out there?

#slideshows #digestion #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Rebecca Leffler
October 23 2013

5 Tips to Nurture Your Relationships

As much as we work on ourselves and our personal growth, nothing nourishes the soul more than sharing this with another person. So why do we take our...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Andi Evans
October 11 2012

10 Things I Wish All Women Knew About Giving Birth

When I was pregnant, I seemed to be a magnet for birth war stories — cords around the neck, emergency cesareans, and more. It took a lot of inner...

#fertility #pregnancy #motherhood #parenting
Aviva Romm, M.D.
September 3 2014

10 "Healthy" Foods That Can Actually Hurt Your Health

When patients first visit my office, I always make it my business to find out not only about their health histories and lifestyle habits, but also...

#gluten #nutrition #food as medicine #fish #soy
Frank Lipman, M.D.
September 1 2014
How to Make Shopping Healthy Easy

How to make the transition from the convenience store to the health food store a little less intimidating and little more fun.

#wellness #organic food #healthy foods #food #grocery shopping
Shelbi Giadone
October 8 2012
15 Healthy Shortcuts That Actually Work

If you think you're too busy or don't have time to make healthy lifestyle changes, I totally get it! I have kids, a demanding job, etc. What I've...

#meditation #weight loss #weight loss success
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 12 2013
