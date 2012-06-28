6858 results for

Spirituality

How Yoga Saved Me

Through yoga I found my truth, love, soul, and happiness.

#Goodness #healing #relationships #happiness #mindfulness
Taurean Buhl
June 28 2012

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Chronic Disease

Over 20 years ago, I co-founded The Institute for Functional Medicine. I wanted to shift the disease-centered focus of medical practice to a more...

#healing #pain #disease #personal growth
Dr. Jeffrey Bland
May 6 2014

How To Create Goals With Soul & Make Your Ambition Work For You

What if you all you really want is just to feel good? (Hint: that's what ambition and goal-chasing gets right down to.)

#personal growth #goal setting #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Danielle LaPorte
May 3 2014

How I (Accidentally) Raised A Drama-Free Daughter

My daughter didn’t come with an owner’s manual. I know no children do. But there have been times when I really wished mine had. There have been times...

#authenticity #personal growth #motherhood #parenting
Stacy Hein
May 2 2014
Wellness Trends

Don't Wait to Begin Yoga - Start Where You Are

If you have been considering bringing yoga into your life, you may wonder where to begin. The simple answer is to start where you are. Start now....

#yogis #yoga #inspiration
Heidi Fettig Parton
June 24 2012
Food Trends

Why You Should Ditch Dairy for Better Health

There's a good chance that dairy is robbing you of better health. 

#healing #alkaline #wellness #healthy foods #food
Ashley Dentino
June 21 2012
Meditation

Why Am I Crying During Savasana?

What is it about Savasana that excavates such powerful emotion?

#meditation #mindfulness #savasana #yogis #personal growth
Sara Courter
June 21 2012
Parenting

After A Decade, I Finally Reconnected With My Father

By the time I left for college, I hadn't seen my father since I was eight years old.

#love #relationships #wellness #personal growth
Daisy Rosario
June 17 2013
Routines
Personal Growth

9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life

How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.

#balance #death #work #addiction #wellness
Emily Nolan
April 18 2014
Food Trends

10 Tips for Going Vegan, Staying Vegan & Thriving

How do you make the transition to a vegan lifestyle without feeling deprived? How do you stay vegan over the long term?

#vegetarian #restaurants #vegan #healthy foods #food
Katie Gillespie
June 13 2012
Sex

Feeling Sexually Aroused During Yoga?

There are, however, a few less obvious questions such as, "I feel very sexual during the practice. Is this okay?"

#healing #yoga poses #Ashtanga #mindfulness #yogis
Heather Morton
June 12 2012
Beauty

6 Natural Beauty Tips to Look and Feel Good

Do you want to look and feel good? Here's how you can do so the natural way.

#Herbs #healing #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Angelina Helene
June 11 2012

How A Student's Breakdown Helped Me Remember My Joy

“Well, you just really got to me that day,” she said. Let’s call her April.

#love #relationships #joy #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
June 3 2013
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

10 Ways To Live To Be 100

Here are some of the longevity-inducing factors researchers ferreted out from studying this population of centenarians

#healing #happiness #wellness #personal growth #aging
Lissa Rankin, M.D.
May 30 2013
Food Trends

Go See the Film 'Forks Over Knives'

If you care about wellness, you'll want to watch the film.

#culture #vegan #video #healthy foods #food
Jason Wachob
May 11 2011
Motivation

My Journey to Breathing Freely

For the last 20 years cigarettes have made some type of debut in my life.

#healing #yogis #wellness #yoga #Dr. Oz
Rachel Pastiloff
June 2 2012
Mental Health

Hi, I'm Ashley and I'm an Emotional Eater

They say the first step to solving a problem is admitting you have it.

#happiness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #body image
Ashley Asti
May 24 2012