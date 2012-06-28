6858 results for
How Yoga Saved Me
Through yoga I found my truth, love, soul, and happiness.
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Chronic Disease
Over 20 years ago, I co-founded The Institute for Functional Medicine. I wanted to shift the disease-centered focus of medical practice to a more...
How To Create Goals With Soul & Make Your Ambition Work For You
What if you all you really want is just to feel good? (Hint: that's what ambition and goal-chasing gets right down to.)
How I (Accidentally) Raised A Drama-Free Daughter
My daughter didn’t come with an owner’s manual. I know no children do. But there have been times when I really wished mine had. There have been times...
Benefits of Mindful Eating: 7 Tips to Get Started
Tips for eating mindfully.
Don't Wait to Begin Yoga - Start Where You Are
If you have been considering bringing yoga into your life, you may wonder where to begin. The simple answer is to start where you are. Start now....
Why You Should Ditch Dairy for Better Health
There's a good chance that dairy is robbing you of better health.
Why Am I Crying During Savasana?
What is it about Savasana that excavates such powerful emotion?
After A Decade, I Finally Reconnected With My Father
By the time I left for college, I hadn't seen my father since I was eight years old.
6 Truths About Being A Yoga Teacher That No One Will Ever Tell You
Uncovering all the yogi secrets.
9 Ways To Find Balance Before Completely Losing Control Of Your Life
How to employ the powerful skills of redemption and resilience.
10 Tips for Going Vegan, Staying Vegan & Thriving
How do you make the transition to a vegan lifestyle without feeling deprived? How do you stay vegan over the long term?
Feeling Sexually Aroused During Yoga?
There are, however, a few less obvious questions such as, "I feel very sexual during the practice. Is this okay?"
6 Natural Beauty Tips to Look and Feel Good
Do you want to look and feel good? Here's how you can do so the natural way.
How A Student's Breakdown Helped Me Remember My Joy
“Well, you just really got to me that day,” she said. Let’s call her April.
20 Risks For Heart Disease You Didn't Know You Had
Surprising potential heart hazards.
10 Ways To Live To Be 100
Here are some of the longevity-inducing factors researchers ferreted out from studying this population of centenarians
Go See the Film 'Forks Over Knives'
If you care about wellness, you'll want to watch the film.
My Journey to Breathing Freely
For the last 20 years cigarettes have made some type of debut in my life.
Hi, I'm Ashley and I'm an Emotional Eater
They say the first step to solving a problem is admitting you have it.