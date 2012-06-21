6947 results for

5 Reasons Kids Should Do Yoga

A child’s body is more open and receptive as is the heart, mind and spirit.

Sonya Klepper
June 21 2012
I Was Ashamed To Be A Yoga Teacher

I did not grow up thinking I was going to become a yoga instructor, nor an avid yoga practitioner.

Grace Flowers
January 24 2013
31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March

When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...

Alexis L. Richardson
March 1 2014

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Yoga

When you teach yoga for a living, you see and hear many things that kind of blow your mind. So I've been inspired to create a list to share with the...

Rebecca Butler
February 27 2014
Read This If You're Treating Your Body & Soul Like A Trash Can

If you feel like crap, no amount of downward dog or vegetables will help you feel more peace.

Shannon Kaiser
January 20 2013
My Father, My Hero

A hero puts his best self forward and uses compassion, kindness, empathy, and non-violence to serve humanity, whether that is the entire world or his...

Maria Mooney, MSW, LSW
June 14 2012

Why You're The Expert On Your Health

CEO of SmartyPants vitamins, Courtney Nichols Gould, explains why nutrition science is so confusing and and so often mis-reported. She breaks down how...

mindbodygreen
September 30 2014
All-Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Recipe

Taking care of your sticky mat is just good hygiene no matter how you practice your asanas.

Jennifer White
June 11 2012
5 Easy Ways To Begin a Meditation Practice (For Reals!)

Here are the things I’m telling myself, to keep going, knowing the results will eventually be transformative.

Rebecca Seed
January 10 2013
5 Ways To Deal (Gracefully) With Any Jerks In Your Life

While most of us try to become more kind and thoughtful as we age, sadly, some people just don't (or can't) do this and they wind up being bullies....

Emily Nolan
February 3 2014
5 Inspirational Summer Movie Rentals

Summer movie season often brings several fun, action packed, blockbuster movies for us to see. While you shouldn’t miss those, you may find yourself...

Heather Mullins-Owens, J.D., M.A.
May 31 2012
Why I'm Petitioning McDonald's To Create A Meatless Option

Kathy Freston's petition to get plant-based burgers in McDonalds.

mindbodygreen
January 31 2014
Why Giving Up My Cell Phone For 44 Days Changed My Life

I wanted to disconnect from the overwhelming insistence of technology.

Julianne Wurm, EdD
January 30 2014
Are You Dating Yoga?

A yoga practice truly is a relationship first and foremost with ourselves.

Melanie Woodrow
May 29 2012
6 Green Beauty Recipes Straight From Your Kitchen

Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs everything we put on it directly into our bloodstreams.

Melissa Rousseau
May 29 2012
