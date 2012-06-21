6947 results for
5 Reasons Kids Should Do Yoga
A child’s body is more open and receptive as is the heart, mind and spirit.
I Was Ashamed To Be A Yoga Teacher
I did not grow up thinking I was going to become a yoga instructor, nor an avid yoga practitioner.
31 Ways To Be Mindful Every Day In March
When we struggle to stick to our regular routines, it's time to switch things up. So try something new this March — or, try many old things in a new...
10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Yoga
When you teach yoga for a living, you see and hear many things that kind of blow your mind. So I've been inspired to create a list to share with the...
Read This If You're Treating Your Body & Soul Like A Trash Can
If you feel like crap, no amount of downward dog or vegetables will help you feel more peace.
My Father, My Hero
A hero puts his best self forward and uses compassion, kindness, empathy, and non-violence to serve humanity, whether that is the entire world or his...
Why You're The Expert On Your Health
CEO of SmartyPants vitamins, Courtney Nichols Gould, explains why nutrition science is so confusing and and so often mis-reported. She breaks down how...
All-Natural Yoga Mat Cleaning Recipe
Taking care of your sticky mat is just good hygiene no matter how you practice your asanas.
5 Easy Ways To Begin a Meditation Practice (For Reals!)
Here are the things I’m telling myself, to keep going, knowing the results will eventually be transformative.
What's Your Mantra?
There’s no right or wrong answer.
5 Ways To Deal (Gracefully) With Any Jerks In Your Life
While most of us try to become more kind and thoughtful as we age, sadly, some people just don't (or can't) do this and they wind up being bullies....
How To Ease Your Cold With A Ginger & Epsom Salt Detox Bath
You'll be feeling better in no time.
5 Inspirational Summer Movie Rentals
Summer movie season often brings several fun, action packed, blockbuster movies for us to see. While you shouldn’t miss those, you may find yourself...
Why I'm Petitioning McDonald's To Create A Meatless Option
Kathy Freston's petition to get plant-based burgers in McDonalds.
Why Giving Up My Cell Phone For 44 Days Changed My Life
I wanted to disconnect from the overwhelming insistence of technology.
Are You Dating Yoga?
A yoga practice truly is a relationship first and foremost with ourselves.
10 Things That Are Non-Negotiable
Are your happiness and success secondary?
6 Green Beauty Recipes Straight From Your Kitchen
Our skin is our largest organ and absorbs everything we put on it directly into our bloodstreams.
Energy Vampires: Who They Are & How To Ditch Them
Get your energy back.
6 Ways Yoga Teaches Us How to Transition with Awareness & Grace
Transition with awareness and grace on and off the mat.