How To Do A Proper Extraction, Courtesy Of Dr. Pimple Popper Herself

Stop, drop, and read this article before you pop.

#skin care #skin
Lindsay Kellner
January 1 2019
Healthy Weight
Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For The First Week Of 2019

Here's what the stars have to say about your NYE plans.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 31 2018

A Primer On Healing Crystals: 11 You Should Know (Infographic)

Think of crystals, and stereotypical images come to mind: the silver-ring-adorned elder hippie, the iconic Alex Gray chakra chart, or perhaps a...

#healing #happiness #creativity #spirituality #energy
Celestine Maddy
January 23 2016
Motivation
Routines

25 Reasons To Do Yoga Every Single Day

Because you know you can wake up half an hour earlier.

#anxiety #yoga #yoga move #yoga pose relax #insomnia
Lily Russo
May 5 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

Get Glowing Skin From The Inside Out: A Beauty Insider Shares How

What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on your skin.

#love #beauty diary #beauty #partner #happiness
Lily Kunin
May 3 2017
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Van's® Foods

What To Stock In Your Freezer To Kickstart Healthier Eating Habits

Genius ways to use your freezer for mindful home-cooking habits.

#soup #partner #protein
mindbodygreen
December 20 2018
Parenting

8 Ways To Maintain A Strong Connection With Your Kids

As we become more connected to our smartphones and other devices, there's an increasing sense of disconnection and loneliness that pervades our lives.

#relationships #mindfulness #motherhood #parenting
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 21 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

This Yogi’s 6:45 a.m. Ritual Might Be The Craziest Way To Wake Up

Plus, why her morning routine is sacred.

#partner #yoga
Caley Alyssa
December 11 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Quaker

This Ayurvedic Morning Routine Will Help You Feel Grounded & Balanced All Day Long

It's all about blending the ancient and the modern.

#Ayurveda #partner
Sahara Rose
December 11 2018
Parenting
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Marie Kondo

The #1 Rule I Live By When I Declutter: Marie Kondo Explains

What standard do you use to decide what to get rid of?

#stress #books #joy
mindbodygreen
December 14 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR 1 Hotels

The Ultimate Eco-Entrepreneur's Advice For Taking Action

You're going to want to hear what innovative eco-entrepreneur Barry Sternlicht has to say on meaningful consumer action, the inherent value of nature,...

#environmentalism
mindbodygreen
April 19 2017
Travel

Can A Music Festival Be 100 Percent Sustainable? 7 Creative Ways Festivals Are Getting Close

Festivals large and small all over the world are experimenting with ways to cut down on waste, support local and organic agriculture, and lower their...

#eco-travel #green living #sustainability
Alden Wicker
August 12 2016
Integrative Health