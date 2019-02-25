4510 results for

Functional Food
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Mercury is in retrograde until September 5. This is not a holiday weekend to leave up to chance. Pull back, get centered, and connect to your own...

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
August 28 2017
A Natural Bath Soak For Every Budget, Because Winter

Warm up your chilly winter bones.

#skin care
Lindsay Kellner
February 22 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

5 Simple Tips For Using Your Beauty Empties To End The Waste Cycle

Our 5 favorite ways to reuse empty beauty containers.

#partner #environmentalism
mindbodygreen
February 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nulo

I'm A Dietitian — Here's Exactly What I Feed My Dog In A Day

This pup was a picky eater, until his R.D. mom introduced him to this.

#partner #dogs
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
February 21 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

Stretch. Sip. Schedule & Focus. 4 Morning Habits That Make My Day

Despite Tara Stiles' on-the-go schedule, she remains in service thanks to four morning rituals. Are you ready to be energized, creativity unleashed,...

#tea #gratitude #yoga
Tara Stiles
February 3 2016

5 Invigorating Essential Oils + How To Use Them

As a yoga teacher, I love aromatherapy. My favorite way to use essential oils is to place a few drops on the top of my feet before class. That way,...

#healing #aromatherapy #yogis #essential oils
Carole Westerman
January 28 2015
These Are The Most Common Reasons Relationships End (And What You Can Do To Resolve Them)

"If you're in a long-term relationship, it's not a question of whether you'll encounter these challenges but when. What you do next makes all the...

#love #relationships #happiness #marriage #personal growth
Peter Kowalke
June 15 2017
6 Bedside Lights That Won't Disrupt Your Circadian Rhythm

It's lights out on bad sleep.

#sleep
Emma Loewe
February 15 2019

5 Lifestyle Secrets For Longevity & Vitality

As a preventive and lifestyle medicine physician and health coach, I truly believe that lifestyle IS medicine! As I work with patients and clients and...

#stress #relaxation #wellness #sleeping
Jennifer Weinberg, M.D., MPH, MBE
May 5 2015

The Best Crystal For Every Personality Type

Are you more of an onyx or rose quartz?

#crystals #spirituality
Emma Mildon
August 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Daiya

7 Ways To Deepen The Flavors Of Your Plant-Based Meals

Here are 7 rules to live by for non-boring plant-based eating.

#partner #plant-based #dairy
mindbodygreen
February 7 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Whole Foods Market

The Whole Foods Market Steals This Best-Selling Cookbook Author Can't Live Without

What can you find in Candice Kumai's grocery cart? Colorful produce, beauty-promoting fruits, fresh greens, and protein-packed nuts and seeds.

#nutrition #happiness #healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods
Candice Kumai
September 21 2016
How I Meditate: Former Media Executive Tal Rabinowitz

This former LA-based media exec ditched the corporate ladder for a meditation studio.

#meditation #mindfulness #meditation tricks #how i meditate
Tal Rabinowitz
February 21 2016

Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day

With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...

#recipes #dessert #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Laura Marquis
February 21 2016
Why Everyone's Talking About Love Languages These Days & How To Find Yours

Everything you've ever wanted to know about the five love languages.

#joy #marriage #dating
Julie Nguyen
May 19
