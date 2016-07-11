4535 results for

Nature

Why You Should Be Adding Crystals To Your Garden

Why not add some good vibes to your garden this summer?

#holistic healing #gardening #spirituality #home
Nisonja McGary
July 11 2016
Climate Change

Win-Win: These 7 Healthy Afternoon Snacks Also Reduce Food Waste

Pick-me-ups your blood sugar, and the planet, will thank you for.

#Blood Sugar #environmentalism #protein #organic
Emma Loewe
October 2 2019
Wellness Trends

Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa Shares The Beauty Rituals That Keep Her Balanced

Find Your Beauty Balance With Superstar Yogi Caley Alyssa

#beauty diary #wellness #yoga
Caley Alyssa
June 22 2016
Functional Food
Climate Change

To Help Save Our Oceans, Research Says We May Need To Quit Washing Our Delicates

The delicate wash cycle has some rather abrasive consequences for our environment.

#news #climate change
Jamie Schneider
September 25 2019

53 Fun Things To Do This Summer (That Don't Involve Alcohol)

I have more fun not drinking than I ever did when drinking.

#alcohol #happiness #personal growth
James Swanwick
June 17 2016

How I Lost 100 Pounds, Solved My Sleep Issues & Saved My Life

As a kid, I was healthy and active. I played baseball, ran all around my Chicago neighborhood, and rode my bike regularly.

#sleep #weight loss #health #weight loss success
Michael Tamez
December 14 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Lorissa's Kitchen

A Kale And Chicken Salad So Delicious You'll Want To Eat It All Week Long

"If I have a streak of not-so-healthy meals, I always crave crunchy, hearty greens to recalibrate my system. This salad is one of my go-to recipes for...

#healthy recipes #wellness #health #healthy foods #kale
Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
June 16 2016

A Food Pioneer In Detroit: How Kitchens Can Revitalize Communities

Devita Davison is the passionate co-founder of FoodLab Detroit — a nonprofit that seeks to create a sustainable, healthy food economy in the city. She...

#health
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Home
Beauty

Get Ready For Fall With These 9 Nontoxic Polishes

The shades are surprisingly chill.

#skin care
Alexandra Engler
September 16 2019
Beauty

DIY Natural Recipes For 3 All-Time-Fave Products

For a fun weekend activity, give one of these a go.

#makeup #skin care
Ina De Clercq
September 14 2019
Home
Functional Food

The Secret To Making Everything You Cook Healthier & Way More Delicious

Trick everyone into thinking you're a professional chef in less than five minutes.

#inflammation #vegetarian #easy meals #dinner
Liz Moody
September 10 2019
Nature

Celeb Yogi Tara Stiles Wants You To Ditch Your Straw

Are you ready to take on her challenge?

#environmentalism #yoga
Tara Stiles
November 28 2017

I Went To The U.S. Army's Resilience Boot Camp. Here's What I Learned About Mental Toughness

I used to think I was resilient. But when I contracted a mysterious illness (which turned out to be a chronic autoimmune disease) at age 28, I quickly...

#happiness #mind body connection #personal growth #spirituality #stress management
Michaela Haas
December 4 2015
Beauty
Spirituality

Why Spiritual Practices Are So Healing: An MD Explains

Check out her 3 fundamentals for mental and physical well-being.

#empowerment #joy #affirmations #Journey
Anna Yusim, M.D.
November 27 2017