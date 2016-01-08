1973 results for

Beauty

Why You Should Start A Hair Ritual + How To Do It

One "Hair Shaman" on why it's important to have a hair ritual.

#hair #beauty #self-care
Stefani Padilla
January 8 2016

These Spring Cold Remedies Are Better Than Taking A Pill

Effective natural cold remedies—without all the side effects.

#health #cold #remedy
Cheryl Myers, R.N.
March 30 2017
Spirituality
Recipes

3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party

Apple Cider Vinegar is great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy, helping digestion, bringing more alkalinity to the...

#holidays #healthy recipes
Christina Liva
January 2 2016
Beauty
Recipes

Cleanse The Delicious Way With This Salad

Quinoa is the grain everyone — even I — turn to when someone asks for a healthy side.

#recipes #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Sara Dickerman
January 1 2016
Women's Health
Functional Food

5 Brain-Boosting Kitchen Staples This Integrative Doc Swears By

Adding these simple ingredients to your diet makes a big cognitive difference.

#brain
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
June 27 2019
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Éclair Naturals

A Celebrity Beauty Expert's Self-Care Tips For Busy Days

This pro's self-care routine extends far beyond her makeup bag.

#beauty diary #beauty #happiness #gratitude #wellness
Jessa Blades
March 21 2017
Beauty

Is Gut Inflammation Ruining Your Skin? Here's What To Do About It

For when topical treatments just aren't enough.

#gut health #acne #health
Paula Simpson
March 21 2017
Recipes
Functional Food

3 Herbs for Back to School Season

Herbs can give your child an added layer of mental and physical protection, stamina, relaxation, and the ability to focus.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #wellness
Amy Jirsa
August 10 2012
Beauty

12 DIY Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Your Beauty Routine

Seriously, is there anything this stuff can't do?

#antioxidant #hair #beauty #skin #aging
Allie White
December 27 2015
Integrative Health

Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella

This pizza hits all the high notes of fall cooking, with very little hassle. Savory sweet potatoes, caramelized red onions, crispy kale and creamy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
September 26 2013
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

8 Wellness Leaders Reveal The One Thing That Helps Their Brain Fog

These tips will instantly usher you back into the zone.

#productivity #health #editor's pick
Emma Loewe
March 9 2017
Beauty