Functional Food
Beauty

All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair

The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.

Anthony Youn, M.D., FACS
May 2 2017

How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices

There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter...

Claire Ragozzino
June 7 2013
Functional Food

5 Spices To Boost Your Immunity + Improve Your Digestion

As the weather changes, it can make us more susceptible to cough, colds, flu, and other bugs that get the better of us.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
January 11 2016
Beauty

4 Ways To Reignite Passion In Your Relationship

"Imagination is an essential erotic ingredient."

Esther Perel
April 27 2017
Recipes

Fully Raw Kristina's Ridiculously Good Kale Salad

The key to this kale salad is the dressing, which is loaded with goodness from cilantro and sesame seeds.

Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram
January 8 2016
Beauty

Why You Should Start A Hair Ritual + How To Do It

One "Hair Shaman" on why it's important to have a hair ritual.

Stefani Padilla
January 8 2016
Functional Food

A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week

Here is my guide to healthy food planning, to make it as simple as possible for you.

Mandy King, CNP
November 29 2015
Recipes

3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party

Apple Cider Vinegar is great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy, helping digestion, bringing more alkalinity to the...

Christina Liva
January 2 2016
Recipes

Cleanse The Delicious Way With This Salad

Quinoa is the grain everyone — even I — turn to when someone asks for a healthy side.

Sara Dickerman
January 1 2016

The Only 6 Tools You Need To Manifest Some Serious Magic

Mysticism isn't always about asking and receiving—it's more about staying centered, grounded, and open.

Erica Feldmann
April 18 2017
Integrative Health
Recipes
5 Food & Beverage Trends You Need To Know About This Spring

From good old avocado to brand-new flower essences, we tapped some of our favorite wellness influencers for the food trends they are most excited for...

mindbodygreen
April 14 2017
Integrative Health

What Living With Lyme Disease Taught Me About Hope

"Mom, are you ever going to get better?" I was filled with anxiety and sadness. The truth was, I didn't know if I would ever get better. But I didn't...

Meegan Sciretto
April 13 2017

Feeling Anxious? Here's Exactly How To Treat Insomnia Naturally

Insomnia? These natural remedies will have you snoozing in no time.

Cheryl Myers, R.N.
April 13 2017
Beauty

12 DIY Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Your Beauty Routine

Seriously, is there anything this stuff can't do?

Allie White
December 27 2015
Functional Food