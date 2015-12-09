1934 results for
The 90-Day Diet That Drastically Improved My Sleep, Energy & Anxiety
I embarked on a three-month diet to rehab my hormones.
All-Natural Solutions to Bad Breath, Body Odor, Cracked Feet & Thinning Hair
The good news? The solutions to many of these issues are all-natural, easy to put into practice, and inexpensive.
How To Make Yummy, Sugar-Free Juices
There’s something about drinking a green juice that makes my body vibrate on a higher level and the whole world seems to glow a little bit brighter...
5 Spices To Boost Your Immunity + Improve Your Digestion
As the weather changes, it can make us more susceptible to cough, colds, flu, and other bugs that get the better of us.
I Tried Ear Seeds For Anxiety — This Is What Happened
It's like all-day acupuncture.
4 Ways To Reignite Passion In Your Relationship
"Imagination is an essential erotic ingredient."
Fully Raw Kristina's Ridiculously Good Kale Salad
The key to this kale salad is the dressing, which is loaded with goodness from cilantro and sesame seeds.
Why You Should Start A Hair Ritual + How To Do It
One "Hair Shaman" on why it's important to have a hair ritual.
Is This The French Girl Secret To Eliminating Bloat & Calming Anxiety?
How did we not know about this?
A Nutritionist's Guide To ACTUALLY Planning Your Meals For The Week
Here is my guide to healthy food planning, to make it as simple as possible for you.
3 Apple Cider Vinegar Cocktails To Help You Detox While You Party
Apple Cider Vinegar is great for everything from regulating blood sugar, to increasing energy, helping digestion, bringing more alkalinity to the...
Cleanse The Delicious Way With This Salad
Quinoa is the grain everyone — even I — turn to when someone asks for a healthy side.
The Only 6 Tools You Need To Manifest Some Serious Magic
Mysticism isn't always about asking and receiving—it's more about staying centered, grounded, and open.
Confused & Frustrated By Your Health Problems?
It's not just one thing making you feel sick.
4 Juices To Help Reduce Bloating, Brain Fog & Support Liver Detoxification
A juice for everything!
5 Food & Beverage Trends You Need To Know About This Spring
From good old avocado to brand-new flower essences, we tapped some of our favorite wellness influencers for the food trends they are most excited for...
What Living With Lyme Disease Taught Me About Hope
"Mom, are you ever going to get better?" I was filled with anxiety and sadness. The truth was, I didn't know if I would ever get better. But I didn't...
Feeling Anxious? Here's Exactly How To Treat Insomnia Naturally
Insomnia? These natural remedies will have you snoozing in no time.
12 DIY Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Your Beauty Routine
Seriously, is there anything this stuff can't do?
9 Unexpected Foods A Hormone Expert Recommends To Her Patients (Plus 5 She Won't Go Near)
We hadn't heard these before!