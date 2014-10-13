1934 results for

10 Reasons You Should Eat Blueberries Every Day

Life is crazy. Overscheduled, nerve-racking and harried. And yet we all know that eating healthfully has to be a priority. Fueling your body with the...

#wellness #healthy foods #organic
mindbodygreen
October 13 2014

Healing Slow-Cooked Lamb Soup With Turmeric & Thyme

This super healing soup is made with homemade stock to help heal and seal your gut and promote healthy digestion. Add to that the anti-inflammatory...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Holly Yates
November 18 2014
Functional Food

3 Herbs for Back to School Season

Herbs can give your child an added layer of mental and physical protection, stamina, relaxation, and the ability to focus.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #wellness
Amy Jirsa
August 10 2012
Parenting

Why You Should Join The Grain-Free Movement

By my calculations, MindBodyGreen readers are members of the species Homo sapiens. There are very few squirrels, goats, or freshwater trout viewing...

#gluten #digestion #immunity #healthy foods #food
William Davis, M.D.
October 9 2014
Functional Food

Sweet & Spicy Sun Butter Kelp Noodles With Cabbage & Avocado

Sometimes, only noodles will do. If you're craving a big bowl of hearty, starchy noodles, but don't want to deal with a bellyache later, try these...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
October 18 2013
Recipes

Actress & Yogi Laura Prepon's Favorite No-Fuss Dinner

Actress and yogi Laura Prepon (Orange is the New Black) and integrative nutritionist Elizabeth Troy want to make cooking for good health easy and...

#recipes #healthy recipes #food
Elizabeth Troy
March 6 2016
Women's Health

How I Treated My Endometriosis Naturally

Ever heard of a Mizan womb massage?

#hormones #toxins at home
Gemma Barry
July 4 2017
Functional Food

Olympic Gold Medalist Jamie Anderson On Her Mental Game

Find out how this gold medalist uses visualization to make her goals a reality.

#wellth #snowboarding #happiness #wellness
Jason Wachob
March 3 2016
Climate Change

How I FINALLY Stopped Wasting Plastic

It doesn't have to be impossible.

#environmentalism
Sacha Dunn
June 30 2017
Home
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Why This Herbalist Thinks There's No Shame In Taking Pharmaceuticals

Both herbs and medication have a place in health care today.

#Herbs #healing #wellness
Mike Iamele
October 31 2014
Recipes

3 Cookbook Authors Share Their Favorite Vegetarian Holiday Main Dish

You'll like them even better than the classic meat-based fare.

#vegetarian #vegan #dinner
Liz Moody
November 27 2019
Food Trends
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Chlorophyll Enemas: What They Are, What They're Used For & A Note On Safety

They can be helpful for relieving constipation, but you need to be super careful.

#Ayurveda #digestion #health #detox
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 20 2016
Personal Growth

What It's Really Like To Live With Lyme Disease: Ally Hilfiger Opens Up

Ally Hilfiger, the producer, actress, and daughter of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, battled chronic health issues and misdiagnoses since she was a...

#healing #disease #health
Ally Hilfiger
May 13 2016