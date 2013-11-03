1930 results for

Roasted Veggie & Swiss Chard Polenta Pie

I love polenta. A mainstay of Italian cuisine, it's often overshadowed by the likes of its older stepsisters, pizza and pasta. But for those who are...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Andrea Rice
November 3 2013
Personal Growth

What It's Really Like To Live With Lyme Disease: Ally Hilfiger Opens Up

Ally Hilfiger, the producer, actress, and daughter of fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger, battled chronic health issues and misdiagnoses since she was a...

#healing #disease #health
Ally Hilfiger
May 13 2016
Integrative Health
Recipes

A 20-Minute Hearty Salad Recipe

Chopped green olives, chives, toasted walnuts, and honey combine with a few other ingredients into a quirky yet delicious preparation that leaves a...

#recipes #salads #vegetarian #food
Heidi Swanson
September 17 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR ALOHA

10 Reasons You Should Eat Blueberries Every Day

Life is crazy. Overscheduled, nerve-racking and harried. And yet we all know that eating healthfully has to be a priority. Fueling your body with the...

#wellness #healthy foods #organic
mindbodygreen
October 13 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR My Pantry by Alice Waters

The Simple Snack That Alice Waters Makes For Her Friends

There’s nothing quite like roasting almonds or walnuts for creating atmosphere; they instantly invoke the sense that the kitchen is being cooked in,...

#recipes
mindbodygreen
September 16 2015
Food Trends

Why You Should Join The Grain-Free Movement

By my calculations, MindBodyGreen readers are members of the species Homo sapiens. There are very few squirrels, goats, or freshwater trout viewing...

#gluten #digestion #immunity #healthy foods #food
William Davis, M.D.
October 9 2014
Functional Food
7 Delicious Ways To Eat Your Food Scraps

Finding a use for food scraps can be simple AND taste good

#environmentalism #green living #food
Phoebe Lapine
April 22 2016

10 Surprising Causes Of Constipation + How To Fix It

Hint: diet and lifestyle are big factors

#digestion #health
Lynda Griparic
April 21 2016
Integrative Health
Anti-Inflammatory FAQs: We've Answered Your Most Burning Questions

These are the most common questions I get asked by people beginning an anti-inflammatory eating protocol.

#gut health #inflammation #functional nutrition
Carolyn Williams, Ph.D., R.D.
September 6 2019

5 Words That Will Change Your Life

In my early 20s, I went through a devastating health crisis, which turned out to be a totally life-changing experience. After years of trying to...

#mantra monday
Katrina Love Senn
August 31 2015
