317 results for
How Tantric Sex Helped Me Find My Life's True Purpose
"Tantra has changed my life. It's given me my life's purpose. It fills me with creative, spiritual, and sexual energy that makes me excited to wake up...
A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin
Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...
This Short Video Tutorial Explains Exactly How To Do Gua Sha
Put your jade tools to good use.
This New Technology May Be The Key To Reversing Food Allergies
"Hiding" allergens from the immune system may do the trick.
3 Shockingly Bad Ingredients To Avoid In Your Cosmetics
As a woman and a mother, it's important to me to set an example of wellness and health for my two young girls; that's why I've fought so hard to...
7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18, 2018)
Including the latest research on why reading to kids before bed is so beneficial.
The Truth About Meeting People In Real Life Instead Of On Dating Apps
Here's what you need to know about trying to find matches IRL.
The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist
Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.
The 8 Healthiest Fermented Foods To Reduce Inflammation & Boost Your Mood
Get your daily dose of probiotics here!
How Flower Remedies Can Actually Help You Attract Love
Time to let love bloom.
6 Ways To Live More Authentically (Starting Right Now)
If you are looking to open yourself up to some serious joy, take the time to invest in your relationship with yourself.
Do You Have Healthy Boundaries? Here's How To Find Out (And How It Affects Your Relationships)
Can you have happy relationships without healthy boundaries?
Ready For Expert-Level Gua Sha? This Brand Makes It Easy
Serious sculpting ahead.
How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"
Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.
The Trauma That No One Talks About (And How It's Affecting Your Relationships)
Is unresolved trauma corrupting your relationships? Here are the signs to watch for.
Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay
Anti-aging secrets from Louise Hay, 89-year-old wellness luminary.
A Magical Massage To De-Bloat Your Face
Drink the booze, eat the pie, and then massage your face.
The Shocking Place You Might Be Holding Stress & What To Do About It
Yes, you might be holding serious stress there.
How To Clear, Activate & Store Your Crystals
Simple, cost-effective ways to clear and energize your gemstones.
The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?
Research is beginning to uncover the powerful influence essential oils have on brain-wave activity. Are you using the right ones?