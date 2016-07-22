317 results for

Sex

How Tantric Sex Helped Me Find My Life's True Purpose

"Tantra has changed my life. It's given me my life's purpose. It fills me with creative, spiritual, and sexual energy that makes me excited to wake up...

#relationships #career #manifestation #sexuality #meditation
Psalm Isadora
July 22 2016

A DIY Facial Massage For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Many of us are programmed to believe we need to keep our fingers and hands away from our face to maintain clear skin. We take our makeup off with...

#beauty #skin #massage
Leah Klasovsky
July 14 2015
Beauty
Integrative Health

This New Technology May Be The Key To Reversing Food Allergies

"Hiding" allergens from the immune system may do the trick.

#news #gluten #autoimmune
Jamie Schneider
October 22 2019

3 Shockingly Bad Ingredients To Avoid In Your Cosmetics

As a woman and a mother, it's important to me to set an example of wellness and health for my two young girls; that's why I've fought so hard to...

#toxic #beauty #skin
Heather White
March 15 2015
Parenting

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 18, 2018)

Including the latest research on why reading to kids before bed is so beneficial.

#news #news roundup
Emma Loewe
April 18 2018
Love

The Truth About Meeting People In Real Life Instead Of On Dating Apps

Here's what you need to know about trying to find matches IRL.

#single life #dating #technology
Andi Forness
December 7 2019
Integrative Health

The 3 Vitamins We're Most Deficient In, According To An Immunologist

Plus, the best ways you can get your fill of nutrients.

#supplements #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
September 10 2019
Functional Food
Spirituality
Personal Growth

6 Ways To Live More Authentically (Starting Right Now)

If you are looking to open yourself up to some serious joy, take the time to invest in your relationship with yourself.

#happiness #authenticity
Jude Temple, R.N.
June 12 2016
Love
Beauty
Spirituality

How To Use Crystals To Give Your Home A "Spiritual Cleansing"

Crystals are powerful spiritual tools that help shift, move, and diffuse energy in the environment in which they are placed.

#healing #home designs #energy
Heather Askinosie
March 29 2016

The Trauma That No One Talks About (And How It's Affecting Your Relationships)

Is unresolved trauma corrupting your relationships? Here are the signs to watch for.

#love #relationships #personal growth #parenting
Heather Senior Monroe, MSW, LCSW
August 15 2017

Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

Anti-aging secrets from Louise Hay, 89-year-old wellness luminary.

#beauty #happiness #wellness #affirmations #aging
Heather Dane
March 8 2016
Beauty

A Magical Massage To De-Bloat Your Face

Drink the booze, eat the pie, and then massage your face.

#skin care #inflammation #digestion
Lindsay Kellner
November 24 2017
Beauty

The Shocking Place You Might Be Holding Stress & What To Do About It

Yes, you might be holding serious stress there.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
May 30 2019
Spirituality

How To Clear, Activate & Store Your Crystals

Simple, cost-effective ways to clear and energize your gemstones.

#crystals
Christy Lynn Abram
August 13 2014
Spirituality

The Science Behind Essential Oils: Are You Using The Right Ones?

Research is beginning to uncover the powerful influence essential oils have on brain-wave activity. Are you using the right ones?

#essential oils
Scott A. Johnson, N.D.
August 21 2017