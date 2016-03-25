14172 results for

10 Natural Ways To Wake Up Even Prettier

Are you getting enough beauty sleep?

Kristy Rao
March 25 2016
Healthy Weight

Struggling With Weight Loss? This System Is The Real Way To Get The Results You Want

Here are the 3 steps to creating weight-loss goals that deliver.

Sarah Pelc
March 30 2017
Healthy Weight

Fitness Tweaks To Get You To Your Happy Weight, Stat

Despite what your gym or the latest fitness craze might suggest, you can't out-exercise a crappy diet.

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 2 2016
Climate Change

The One Factor In Fertility I Wish More People Understood: An OB Explains

Some 12 percent of all infertility cases are the result of a woman weighing too much or too little—and the man’s weight can be a factor, too.

Dr. Laurence A. Jacobs
April 1 2016
A Gluten-Free Blogger Spills Her Snacking Secrets

Nicole Cogan, the blogger behind NOBREAD, maintains a healthy lifestyle by making little decisions every day. Here are her wellness tricks that are...

Nicole Cogan
January 26 2017
Functional Food

5 Foods You Didn't Know Were Aphrodisiacs

"The yogis regard this fruit as a sacred gift directly from the heavens. No other fruit carries the same kind of sweet, perfumed, complex, and...

Julie Piatt
September 4 2016

A Happy Belly Smoothie To Improve Your Digestion

I'm sure you've heard the phrase "you are what you eat." I'd like to take that idea one step further to say that "you are what your body can do with...

Lisa Gatti
March 24 2015
Mental Health
Healthy Weight

How Sharing My Weight-Loss Goals On Facebook Helped Me Drop 23 Pounds

My Facebook friends and Instagram followers were like my own personal cheerleaders.

Alexa A. Fiegleman
June 22 2015
Women's Health

Actress Jennifer Esposito Was Misdiagnosed For 25 Years. Here's How She Finally Got Well

"The day I got my diagnosis, the doctor said something I'll never forget: 'I don't know how you’re still alive.'"

Jennifer Esposito
February 16 2017
Functional Food

5 Reasons To Eat Raw Foods For That Elusive Golden Glow

Because who doesn't want to glow from the inside out?

Anna Mitsios, N.D.
February 5 2016
11 Foods To Make You Feel Great, Fast

Choose food that won't leave you feeling tired, bloated, or foggy.

Dawna Stone
September 14 2015
Healthy Weight

I Lost 125 Pounds. Here's How I Know I'll Keep It Off

If you’re having doubts about your weight-loss journey, here are some signs that you’re doing great (you just don’t know it yet).

Naomi Teeter
November 2 2015
Women's Health