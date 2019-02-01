9090 results for

Functional Food

3 Easy Ways To Ripen Avocados Fast Because No One Should Wait For Guac

Unripe avocado? These hacks will have you guac-ready in no time.

#fats #organic food #snacks #ketogenic #superfoods
Elizabeth Gerson
February 1 2019
Integrative Health

How A Doctor Finally Learned To Manage Her Migraines

Could barometric weather changes be triggering your migraines?

#sleep #stress #headaches
Susan Hutchinson, M.D.
December 23 2017
Mental Health

My Anxiety Landed Me In The ER Over & Over Again. Here's How I Finally Regained Control

I have hypochondriasis, aka illness anxiety disorder. I still deserve to be heard.

#anxiety #mental illness #mental health
Georgina Berbari
December 16 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Visit Sun Valley
Love

The Tiny Things That Almost Broke Us Up: 8 Women Spill The Tea

Because we all sometimes *do* sweat the small stuff.

#breakup #marriage #dating
Julia Guerra
July 26 2019
Integrative Health
Functional Food

Have Candida? This Inflammation-Fighting Oil Might Help

A functional medicine doc dives into its benefits. Spoiler alert: There are tons.

#supplements #inflammation #candida
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
June 17 2018

5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause

For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.

#hormones #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
September 4 2015
Integrative Health

5 Sources Of Formaldehyde At Home & How To Avoid Them

The bad news? It's likely in your home. The good news? You can do something about it.

#news #cancer #toxins at home
Liz Moody
July 7 2018
Healthy Weight

10 "Rules" I Live By When It Comes To Eating Fat

If you want to get ahead of the trend, here are 10 must-know dietary fat rules.

#how to lose weight #weight loss #weight loss success
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
January 10 2016
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

#stress #thyroid #inflammation #essential oils
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018
Food Trends
Integrative Health

How I Became Vitamin D Deficient When I Was Living By The Beach

How I became vitamin D deficienct when I was living by the beach; plus, why everyone should get their levels checked regardless of sun exposure.

#supplements
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 9 2019
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Danielle Walker, author of Eat What You Love

This Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free Cornbread Is Your Ultimate Hearty Side Dish

Danielle Walker's gluten-free cornbread recipe is as delicious as it is sensitive to food allergies. With no corn, gluten, or dairy, and packed with...

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegetarian
Danielle Walker
September 27 2016
Personal Growth

8 "Healthy" Things I'm Not Going To Do Anymore

Can we please take a touch step and box jump back and objectively look at the culture we're creating?

#fitness #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #inspiration
Jennifer Galardi
May 11 2015
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Want To See The Future Of Disease Research? Look No Further Than Your Poop, Study Finds

To understand the future of disease research, look no further than your poop.

#news #gut health #study #digestion #microbiome
Elizabeth Gerson
January 21 2019
Food Trends

The Secret Behind The World's Best Vegan Mexican Food

Inside the vegan Mexican restaurant New Yorkers are obsessing over.

#functional foods #foods #vegan #food #vegan recipes
Liz Moody
October 1 2017

You'll Never Guess Which One Of These Doctors Loves Gluten

Today's revitalize featured a rockstar panel of doctors: Mark Hyman, Joel Kahn, and Frank Lipman, who all have different opinions about gluten. Here's...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
June 14 2014