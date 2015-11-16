157 results for

25 Ways To Be Happier (And Why Your Relationship Depends On It)

I recently stumbled upon a quote by author Tom Robbins that perfectly describes why love often fails:

#sleep #relationships #friendship #happiness #gratitude
Monica Parikh
November 16 2015
Love

The Only 4 Things That Got Me Through My Heartbreaking Divorce

Here's a guide to surviving your divorce when doing so seems impossible.

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #divorce
Kristen Campbell
April 11 2017

How To Forgive—Even When It Feels Impossible

Forgiveness is something you do for you, not for your enemy. There is something beautiful to be learned from each life experience; even your broken...

#relationships #friendship #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth
Ayanna Nefertaari
June 20 2016
Spirituality
Women's Health

This Harsh Truth About Cervical Cancer Is Something All Women Should Know

Here's what you can do to protect yourself from a devastating diagnosis.

#healing #health #cancer
Jeanette Acosta
April 4 2017
Personal Growth

9 Things I'd Tell Anyone Who Is Terrified Of Turning 30

Once you realize that each phase of your life brings you extraordinary gifts, it's easier to enjoy the process of maturing.

#personal growth
Alex Amorosi
September 12 2015
Love

How To Make Sure Your Relationship Succeeds, Once & For All

Einstein defined “insanity” as “doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” To avoid this repetition failure, we...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #sex #personal growth
Monica Parikh
September 9 2015
Personal Growth
Love

What Does True Love Feel Like? 10 Feelings You Get When You’re In Love

When you're in a partnership of your own, you may wonder—is this love?

#marriage #dating
Sarah Regan
July 26
Integrative Health

We Need A COVID Reality Check: An MD Shares His 5 Reasons Why

There's a way to respect the virus without (literally) worrying yourself sick. 

#COVID-19 #anxiety #stress #mbgpodcast #immunity
Jason Wachob
June 30
Change-Makers

7 Ways To Cope When Dealing With Anger & Heartbreak

It's been a rough week. Make sure you're taking care of yourself.

#breath #feminism #makinghistory #depression
Kelly Gonsalves
May 30
Personal Growth
Social Good

6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19

Domestic violence is spiking during this pandemic. Here's what you can do.

#empowerment #COVID-19 #news #toxic relationships
Kelly Gonsalves
April 20
Parenting
Love

10 Lessons I Learned About Grief From Ending My 10-Year Marriage

Faced with the option of staying in my marriage and sacrificing who I was or leaving the relationship in order to become who I needed to become, I...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #personal growth
Sarah Woehler
January 7 2015
Wellness Trends

The 11 New Wellness Books You Need This Fall

Get your Amazon wish list ready.

#books #wellness
Emma Loewe
September 26 2017

How To Use Crystals To Attract Your Soul Mate

These high-vibe stones will guide you through every stage of your search for a soul mate.

#love #soul mates #spirituality
Emma Mildon
May 4 2016
Personal Growth
Meditation

How To Use Meditation In Any Situation

There's a meditation for every situation. These meditations will help you navigate tricky moments, cultivate calmness and balance, and increase your...

#anxiety #stress #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection
Amanda Gilbert
July 27 2017