Meditation

I Meditated For 105 Hours Over 10 Days. Here's What It Taught Me

For me, this Vipassana held the transitional space between a nine-month road trip and the rest of my life.

Alyssa Ackerman
October 4 2016
Beauty
Integrative Health

Anxious? Moody? Depressed? Why You Might Have Candida

Those who struggle with mood imbalances assume that treating their body will have no effect on their mental health.

Amy Myers, M.D.
June 18 2014
Home

The Fridge Essentials mbg's Co-Founders Can't Live Without

You're going to want to snag their go-to smoothie recipe.

Emma Loewe
February 26 2018

A 15-Minute Morning Routine That Will Dramatically Reduce Stress

Our bodies aren't designed to manage the amount of stress we're bombarded with on a daily basis.

Alexis Shields, N.D.
March 20 2014
Functional Food

Eat These 8 High-Protein Nuts For Balanced Blood Sugar & More Energy

Here's which nuts will satisfy your protein quota and which you should eat for other reasons.

Ray Bass, NASM-CPT
October 6 2019

10 Of The Healthiest Foods To Eat When You’re Pregnant

If you’re pregnant, you’re probably all too familiar with what foods to avoid — shellfish, unpasteurized cheese, and deli meats that may carry...

Nicole Avena, Ph.D.
May 29 2015
Parenting

Why You Shouldn't Lie To Your Kids, No Matter How Young They Are

It might seem easier now, but it can cause problems for them later in life.

Kelly Gonsalves
October 5 2019
Functional Food

Is Kale Really Toxic? Everything You Need To Know About Heavy Metals

This week, Harper's Bazaar published an article saying "people are getting seriously sick from eating kale."

Robin Berzin, M.D.
July 21 2015

7 Lies That Are Holding You Back From Your Best Life

They usually mean well, but your family, your career advisers, college counselors, and anyone else who follows the "traditional path" to success has...

Vishnu Subramaniam
July 21 2015

5 Cleansing Smoothies For A Lighter Breakfast

Instead of making the usual eggs with spinach or a Greek yogurt, try one of these smoothies listed below. Each is packed with nutrients, vitamins and...

Rachel Feldman
March 16 2015
Recipes

You Haven't Lived Until You've Tried This Easy, DIY Vegan Almond Bacon

With a sweet potato toast crostini, it makes the perfect easy, snacky dinner.

Liz Moody
February 23 2018

5 Weight Loss Tips That Don't Cost A Dime

“Between those appetite-curbing supplements and healthy foods, I feel like I'm spending half my paycheck to lose weight,” my friend said, showing me a...

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
June 16 2014
Sex

Why Pregnant Couples Should Totally Have Sex (And How To Do It Well!)

Pregnancy sex is healthy and great for expecting couples.

Julia Guerra
March 24 2019
Wellness Trends

13 Things You Need To Know Today (June 27)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including LeBron James skipping the Olympics.

Leah Vanderveldt
June 27 2016

I Was Told My PCOS Meant I'd Never Have Kids. Here's What I Did

I once weighed 200 pounds. My skin, from my face down onto my back, was covered in painful cystic acne. My period would only arrive twice a year, and...

Alisa Vitti
July 19 2015

A Healthy Vegetarian Chili To Warm Your Bones

Winter is the perfect time to whip out the chili recipe! Chili balances the colder weather and makes you feel warm and cozy. But some chili recipes...

Dawna Stone
January 20 2014