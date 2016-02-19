7290 results for

The Ancient Herb That Helps With Digestion + Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

As we grow older, it can be extremely challenging to lose fat through diet and exercise alone. To fight that stubborn fat, Ayurveda uses this...

#Herbs #toxic #Ayurveda #digestion #weight loss
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 19 2016
Spirituality

5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season

Time to slow down and set your mood to happy.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
September 22 2019
Travel

Going Away This Weekend? We've Got A 10-Minute Packing List For Ya

You're going to want to bookmark this one for summer.

#minimalism
Florine Hofmann
May 25 2017
Love
PAID CONTENT FOR Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

Why I Try To Include Hemp Seeds At Every Meal (And Why You Should, Too)

With 10 grams of protein in just 3 tablespoons, plus healthy omega-3 and -6 fats, hemp seeds are a delicious + convenient nutritional powerhouse.

#nutrition #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #fat
Rachael DeVaux, R.D.
May 23 2017
Climate Change

9 Actually Good Things Humans Did For The Planet In 2015

The environmental movement reached some seriously impressive milestones in 2015

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
December 30 2015
Love

The Difference Between Healthy Love and Unhealthy Love

First, I believe there are two types of love: healthy and unhealthy.

#love #relationships #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
John Kim, LMFT
July 11 2012
Personal Growth

I'm A Yoga Teacher Who Used To Binge-Eat. Here's How I Finally Made Peace With My Body

"When you look the same, no one is the wiser. More often than not, people told me I looked great."

#empowerment #body positivity #Journey
Courtney Sunday
May 20 2017
Functional Food

These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety

A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!

#anxiety
Kim Suddeath
May 19 2017
Healthy Weight

13 Things That May Get In The Way Of Healthy Weight

There is a way to live without worrying about your weight and watching everything that enters your mouth.

#stress #hormones
Jessica Sepel
May 1 2013
Women's Health
Integrative Health
Functional Food
Friendships
Personal Growth
Functional Food