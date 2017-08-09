12868 results for
The Brain-Fog-Busting Tonic This Thyroid Expert Swears By
Instant energy and clarity, in a cup.
Can You Be In Love With More Than One Person At The Same Time?
This tends to be a controversial question. There are valid points on each side. Here’s my stab.
7 Things I've Learned About Losing Weight By Watching Men Do It
I've always been intrigued by how some people can lose weight by restricting calories or following a formal diet, while others can't. In the past, I...
Should You Be A Reducetarian? 10 Delicious Ways To Start
Plant-based swaps we're happy to make.
She Had A Catastrophic Brain Stroke — Here's What She Learned About Self-Image
My appearance had been so important. What now?
A 2-Minute Exercise That Will Change Your Life & Help You Lose Weight
Did you know that you can visualize your way to health? Even success?
5-Minute Cacao & Superfood Smoothie
A superfood smoothie.
I'm A Relationship Therapist: Here's What I Learned From Having An Affair With A Married Man
"People show you who they are from day one. It saves you a lot of pain and confusion if you simply believe them."
Cool Ingredient Alert: Plantains + A Killer Bowl Recipe
Could plantains be your new favorite ingredient?
How To Practice Mindfulness Every Day (Even A 5-Year-Old Can Do It)
Six ways you can tap into the power of the present moment every day.
How Breathwork Can Help Ease Anxiety + 7 Routines To Start With
Inhale faith, exhale fear.
The Secret Behind The World's Best Vegan Mexican Food
Inside the vegan Mexican restaurant New Yorkers are obsessing over.
An Open Letter To Everyone Who Eats
I recently wrote an article for this website about why Paleo wasn’t for me. I got a lot of feedback on the piece: much of it was positive, but some of...
10 Simple Tips To Stay Healthy In An Office Job
Stuck in a rut after a long day at work? Try these tips.
A Simple Home Cleanup That Wipes Out Hidden Toxins
You detox your body—why not do the same with your home?
6 Daily Practices To Keep Stress At Bay
Re-invent yourself.
3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly
Because gut health is about so much more than how you look
How Lying Actually Affects Your Relationships & Health (According To Science)
Did you ever think maybe the hard conversations are only really "hard" because you haven’t had them yet?
Meet The Woman Who's Beating Breast Cancer One Run At A Time
And how she's helping her friend beat cancer, too.
What My Extroverted Daughter Has Taught Me About Life
"She’ll wander over, offering her hand to hold and a smile. It's as simple as that. It's made me realize that what you’re saying doesn’t matter so...