What Your Legs Could Say About Your Mental Health
As if you needed another reason not to skip leg day.
Want To Be A Good Parent? Put Down Your Cellphone
The prevalence of smartphones may be obvious — you can hardly go a half-minute in public without seeing someone's face buried in one — but perhaps...
The Hormone-Balancing Milk I Make Instead Of Almond Or Soy
It's also WAY better for the environment.
Why My Anxiety Led Me To Chinese Medicine
It seems that when everything is good, I suffer the most.
Essential Herbs To Boost Immunity (According To Ancient Practices)
The eight herbs and ingredients TCM practitioners rely on to boost the immune system.
5 Reasons Why I Love Bikram Yoga
No matter what stage of your practice you're in, there are so many reasons to get your yoga on with Bikram.
5 Foods That Are Making You Fat
I've been exercising since I was 13. In my early 20s, I compete in full-contact kickboxing. I trained and worked out so much that I needed to eat...
Hearty & Healthy Cranberry Quinoa Salad
Try this delicious Cranberry and Quinoa Salad and you’re sure to be surprised, as it’s not often you can find a recipe that is both festive and...
Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice
Is eating right really that complicated? World-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman doesn't think so. Watch the clip below to find out...
The Leading Cause Of Hypothyroidism & The 8 Tests Your Doctor Hasn't Run
In my last article, I showed six different patterns of hypothyroidism that don't show up on standard labs, and aren't sustainably helped by thyroid...
Are Your Child's Art Supplies Toxic?
If you paint, draw, sculpt, bead, weave, or otherwise toy with art supplies, you should know you might be exposed to a whole host of unsafe chemicals...
This Summertime Plant Trend Is So Easy To Get On Board With
We'll take one of each, please.
How To Grill Without Frying Your Health
Somehow it’s August already, which means summer grilling season is in full swing. Whether you’re cooking a fun evening meal or perfecting a dish for...
How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment
"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....
Sunscreen Ratings: Everything You Need To Know About SPF, UVA, UVB & More
Say hello to safer beach days.
An Orange-Ginger Smoothie To Help Fight Cold & Flu
One thing I look forward to during the cold winter months is getting a shipment of fresh Florida oranges. Oranges have got to be one of my favorite...
Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?
Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?
This Is Why You Should Never Eat Meat At Lunch
Hack your lunch for optimal energy in the afternoon.
Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why
Feeling stuck? It might be time to give those sparklies of yours a good cleanse.
25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love
Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...