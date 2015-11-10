12868 results for

Mental Health

What Your Legs Could Say About Your Mental Health

As if you needed another reason not to skip leg day.

#news #mind body connection #wellness
Emma Loewe
November 10 2015

Want To Be A Good Parent? Put Down Your Cellphone

The prevalence of smartphones may be obvious — you can hardly go a half-minute in public without seeing someone's face buried in one — but perhaps...

#news #study #wellness #technology #parenting
mindbodygreen
April 23 2014
Food Trends
Personal Growth

Why My Anxiety Led Me To Chinese Medicine

It seems that when everything is good, I suffer the most.

#personal growth #yoga #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Kate McClafferty
March 27 2013
Integrative Health

Essential Herbs To Boost Immunity (According To Ancient Practices)

The eight herbs and ingredients TCM practitioners rely on to boost the immune system.

#Herbs #holistic healing #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Scott Ling, LAc, M.A., Ph.D.
July 6 2016
Motivation

5 Reasons Why I Love Bikram Yoga

No matter what stage of your practice you're in, there are so many reasons to get your yoga on with Bikram.

#bikram yoga #savasana #yogis #yoga
Lisa Consiglio Ryan
May 29 2012

5 Foods That Are Making You Fat

I've been exercising since I was 13. In my early 20s, I compete in full-contact kickboxing. I trained and worked out so much that I needed to eat...

#gluten #nutrition #how to lose weight #sugar
Kurt Boyd
May 29 2015

Hearty & Healthy Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Try this delicious Cranberry and Quinoa Salad and you’re sure to be surprised, as it’s not often you can find a recipe that is both festive and...

#healthy recipes #vegan #food #quinoa #vegan recipes
Dawna Stone
November 12 2013

Dr. Mark Hyman's Super-Simple Diet Advice

Is eating right really that complicated? World-renowned functional medicine expert Dr. Mark Hyman doesn't think so. Watch the clip below to find out...

#nutrition #wellness #functional medicine
mindbodygreen
June 27 2014

The Leading Cause Of Hypothyroidism & The 8 Tests Your Doctor Hasn't Run

In my last article, I showed six different patterns of hypothyroidism that don't show up on standard labs, and aren't sustainably helped by thyroid...

#stress #toxic #disease #Vitamin D #wellness
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 1 2013

Are Your Child's Art Supplies Toxic?

If you paint, draw, sculpt, bead, weave, or otherwise toy with art supplies, you should know you might be exposed to a whole host of unsafe chemicals...

#toxic #wellness #creativity #parenting
Healthy Child Healthy World
September 30 2013
Home

How To Grill Without Frying Your Health

Somehow it’s August already, which means summer grilling season is in full swing. Whether you’re cooking a fun evening meal or perfecting a dish for...

#healing #toxic #environmentalism #wellness #personal growth
Healthy Child Healthy World
August 7 2013
Sex

How To Combine Tantra, Yoga & Meditation For Sexual Empowerment

"I felt a monumental shift in my consciousness. That was the first time I realized sex could be empowering. It stripped away layers of shame....

#healing #sexuality #tantric sex #sexual assault #meditation
Psalm Isadora
February 3 2017
Outdoors

An Orange-Ginger Smoothie To Help Fight Cold & Flu

One thing I look forward to during the cold winter months is getting a shipment of fresh Florida oranges. Oranges have got to be one of my favorite...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #Vitamin C #cold #immunity
Shannon Huckaby
January 10 2014
Functional Food

Are Nightshades Actually Bad For You?

Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants, and chili peppers are all nightshades—are they friend or foe?

#food as medicine #foods #inflammation #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
April 6 2017

This Is Why You Should Never Eat Meat At Lunch

Hack your lunch for optimal energy in the afternoon.

#meat #health #energy
Sally Warren, N.D.
April 5 2017

Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why

Feeling stuck? It might be time to give those sparklies of yours a good cleanse.

#holistic healing #crystals #spirituality #energy
Emma Mildon
April 4 2017
Love

25 Ways To Really Show Up In Your Relationship For Lasting Love

Do you show up in your relationships? Are you really, truly there for your partner, with full presence and commitment? Or do you show up simply by...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #self-awareness
Emily Gaudette
August 30 2015