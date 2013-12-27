12868 results for

Use The 80/20 Rule To Improve Your Life! Here's How

Ever think that living a healthy lifestyle is out of your grasp because your sweet tooth keeps overpowering your good intentions? Maybe your battle is...

#happiness #fitness #personal growth #weight loss #goal setting
Chris Freytag
December 27 2013

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 21)

All the wellness news you need to know today including CVS's green move, the price of cigarettes, and what motivates us to run.

#news #running #green beauty #happiness #news roundup
Leigh Weingus
April 21 2017

What I Wish More People Understood About Infertility

When your hopes are dashed again and again, it’s hard to have the courage to keep trying — this is a fairly universal and relatable sentiment, in all...

#study #hormones #fertility #pregnancy
Dr. Jane Nani
April 17 2015

Rise 'N Shine Strawberry-Vanilla Muffins (They're Gluten-Free!)

Oh, how wonderful it would be if every morning started out with muffins this delicious and healthy! They're easy to make and an overnight family...

#ghee #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #coconut milk
Jenny Yelle
May 19 2014
Recipes

15-Minute Meal: Spicy Buckwheat Noodle Bowl

Quick, tasty, and comforting, this bowl is exactly what I want at the end of a long day.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #15-minute recipe #healthy recipes #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 17 2015
Functional Food
Motivation
Personal Growth

I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

On confronting COVID-19 from her different professional perspectives.

#COVID-19 #Us, Interrupted
Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
April 20
Wellness Trends

15 Ways To Bring More Joy Into Your Life Today

Taking time to feel joy is the best way to live a more inspired, happy life each day. I hope I can inspire you with a few ways to do that right now!

#happiness #joy #inspiration
Alison Dix
June 2 2015
Spirituality

Overwhelmed By World News? There's A Spiritual Practice For That

We can’t use spiritual tools to help us feel "good" when the reality around us is anything but good.

#breath
Megan Devine
July 25 2018
Mental Health

7 Simple Practices That Will Help You Beat Everyday Anxiety

Just as your physical fitness and health depend on avoiding detrimental habits, there are destructive mental habits you need to avoid.

#healing #happiness #meditation #mindfulness #abundance
Thai Nguyen
October 18 2015

How Eating Gluten-Free Can Be Bad For You (And How To Make It Actually Healthy)

Just because it's gluten-free doesn't make it healthy. Here are your best options.

#functional foods #gluten #healthy foods #food
Jennifer Wang
April 14 2017

7 Things You Need To Know Today (April 14)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including the real health benefits of baths, the differences between men and women's brains, and...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
April 14 2017

Vermont Passes Bill To Require Labels On GMO Food

Vermont lawmakers on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed a bill that would make the state the first to require labels on foods containing genetically...

#news #wellness #GMO #healthy foods #food
mindbodygreen
April 24 2014

8 Ways To Get Kids To Eat More Fruits & Veggies

Sometimes getting your children to eat more plants can seem like an uphill battle. Ads for processed foods are everywhere, and they’re often promoted...

#wellness #healthy foods #food #parenting
Luke Jones
May 2 2014

7 Tips To Get A Really Good Night's Sleep

Sleep is just as important to our health as nutritious food and water. Unfortunately, most of us don’t seem to get enough. Sleep has a direct effect...

#tea #relaxation #personal growth #sleeping
Lisa Guy, N.D.
February 18 2013
Integrative Health

10 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Fight Inflammation

Inflammation is an ancient defense mechanism out of sync with our modern lives

#inflammation
Desiree Nielsen, R.D.
July 26 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR siggi's dairy

A Natural Food Chef Shares Her Secrets For Reducing Sugar Intake

Chef and blogger Phoebe Lapine found the perfect balance between health and hedonism—here's how.

#happiness #healthy recipes #coconut milk #wellness #dairy
Phoebe Lapine
February 8 2017