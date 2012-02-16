12817 results for

Sex

Sex: Your Power Source

Everyone ought to be having more sex. And better sex.

#love #relationships #meditation #mind body connection #sex
Kim Anami
February 16 2012
How To Feng Shui Your Way To More $$

"How can you make more money with feng shui?" As a feng shui master, I get this question so often it's almost become expected.

#money #feng shui
Dana Claudat
June 7 2017

How I Lost 50 Pounds & Kept It Off

My relationship with food, diet and weight has completely transformed over the years, and I’ve lost 50 pounds throughout the process. I didn’t wake up...

#wellness #personal growth #weight loss #healthy foods #weight loss success
Suzanne Kvilhaug
February 5 2014
Personal Growth

How To Let Go Of Your Deepest Shame — For Good

Shame is like a vampire. It thrives in darkness; it dies in the light. Whenever, wherever, and however shame occurs, talking about it reduces its...

#confidence #personal growth
Robert Weiss, PhD, MSW
August 29 2016
Personal Growth

4 Things People Who Love Themselves DON'T Do (And 7 Things They Always Do)

When you love yourself, your achievements are an expression of your being rather than a definition of your being.

#healing #happiness #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
November 26 2015
Routines

5 Exercises That Will Get You In Better Shape Than Running

For those of us who aren't the biggest fans of running, or if you're just looking to mix things up a bit, here are five awesome exercises that will...

#training advice #fitness #training how to #fitness sequence
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
July 7 2015

I Have Type 1 Diabetes. Here's How I've Learned To Stay Positive

To some, it might seem like I have the perfect life. I teach yoga in exotic locations, have a stable, loving relationship, support my friends, keep in...

#disease #happiness #diabetes
Rachel Zinman
July 7 2015
Mental Health
Recovery

8 Tips For Perfect Desk Posture

Eight simple moves to reprogram your body throughout the day.

#back pain #posture #wellness
Morgan Sutherland, LMT
October 27 2014

10 Signs You're Dating Someone Who Isn't Emotionally Intelligent

Emotional intelligence is integral to a healthy relationship. Having the capacity to understand, manage and verbally express feelings with your...

#listening #love #relationships
Megan Bruneau, M.A.
December 13 2015

3 Super Easy & Deliciously Decadent Desserts

I love raw desserts, as they take five minutes (or less!) to make and really kick those sweet cravings out of the park. They're great for the kiddies...

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #raw foods recipes #food
Heather Cox
December 13 2015
Beauty

Dermalinfusion Facial Review— Here's What It's Really Like

Afterward, I got to see a vial of what actually came out of my pores.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Lindsay Kellner
November 26 2018
Functional Food
Recipes

Times Have Bean Tough, But These 7 Bean-Filled Recipes Aren't

On the off chance you're working with a surplus of beans...

#soup #salads #vegan #kale
Sarah Regan
March 14
PAID CONTENT FOR 1 Hotels

How To Live More Sustainably (Without Buying A Thing)

Ultra-athlete Rich Roll can't get enough of 1 Hotel South Beach, from its sustainably-sourced design materials to its in-house plant-based cuisine.

#restaurants
mindbodygreen
June 2 2017

9 Surprising Sources Of Fiber

Fiber intake in the US is startlingly low. The daily recommended amounts of fiber are 38 grams for men and 25 grams for women, but less than 10% of...

#fiber #nutrition #food #whole foods
Kayleen St. John, M.S., R.D.
February 25 2015

Vegan Recipe: Mason Jar Salad

Eating healthy when on the go can be a challenge for all of us — but it doesn't have to be. Here's an easy, fun and healthy way to eat well, even in...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
September 5 2013
Functional Food

I'm A Thyroid Expert. Here's What I Eat In A Day

This is what hormone balance looks like in action.

#functional foods #thyroid #hormones #yoga #food
Fern Olivia
April 3 2017