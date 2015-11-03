12817 results for

Functional Food

What A Day Of Plant-Based Eating Looks Like

What A Day Of Plant-Based Eating Looks Like.

#gut health #cleanse
Candice Kumai
November 3 2015

Can You Find Happiness? 5 Practices To Get Started

Humanity seems to be on an eternal search for happiness. Everyone wants to be happy, and we all deserve it. But as we know, happiness is a journey,...

#power of positive thinking #happiness #gratitude #present #kindness
Pauline Hanuise
March 12 2013
Functional Food

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including NASA's shockingly simple system for tracking pollution, the most innovative bluejeans you'll...

#news roundup
Emma Loewe
June 19 2017
Recipes

Why Everyone Needs To Try Foam Rolling + How To Do It

As we age, our once-spry muscles lose elasticity in the joints and connective tissue and lead us to develop more aches, pains and injuries. The good...

#stress #back pain #fitness #pregnancy #wellness
Leandra Rouse
July 14 2014

The Sour Facts About Milk: What Every Parent Needs To Know

Over the past 40 years, the dairy industry has poured billions of dollars into advertising campaigns designed to mesmerize, lure, and frighten...

#dairy #healthy foods #food
John Pierre
September 19 2013
Home

How To Make Sure Your Plants Don't Die When You're Away For The Holidays

We asked the smartest plant people we know for some pro tips.

#plants #home
Emma Loewe
December 14 2018

10 Reasons To Just Choose To Forgive

Several years ago, my husband left me — "disappeared" might be a better word. It ripped my world open in ways I didn't know were possible. The future...

#healing #relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness
Monica Parikh
November 1 2015
Mental Health

I Was A High-Functioning Alcoholic. Here's What No One Tells You About Giving Up Booze

I had spent so many years neglecting my emotional, spiritual and physical health that once alcohol was out of the picture, I was left with a mess of...

#alcohol #sobriety
Katherine Arati Maas
November 1 2015
Food Trends
Motivation

How Many Steps Should You Actually Be Walking Every Day?

We need to talk about that "magic" 10,000 number.

#running
Robert J. Davis, MPH, Ph.D.
June 17 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR "I and love and you"

I’m A Yogi But Honestly Learned 5 Major Self-Care Lessons From My Cat

Read on for five mindful self-care lessons your cat can teach you.

#cats #partner
Karin Ahlin
December 12 2018
Functional Food

8 Reasons You Should Eat Chaga Mushroom

It's is the heavyweight champion of all antioxidants.

#healing #wellness #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Polly Noble
January 20 2012

4 Steps To Easy Batch Cooking

Incorporating plant-based foods into your diet is easy, as long as you put in some time to prepare. If you make — a pot of soup, a batch of beans, a...

#nutrition #food
Molly Patrick
March 8 2015
Wellness Trends

Amazon Is Buying Whole Foods Market For $13.7 Billion

In a move sure to change the grocery store game, Amazon has announced its purchase of Whole Foods. Check out mbg's recent podcast with CEO John...

#news #business #mbgpodcast #healthy foods #food
Liz Moody
June 16 2017
Functional Food

6 Powerful Spices That Can Boost Your Energy

From curry to cloves, here are six of my favorite herbs and spices to help boost energy.

#Ayurveda #spices #Traditional Chinese Medicine #energy
Eva Selhub, M.D.
July 15 2015

If I Never Teach a Yoga Class, I’ll Still Be Glad I Did Teacher Training

I completed yoga teacher training through YogaWorks in December of last year. I still haven’t taught a public class. And I’m okay with that.

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Rebecca Seed
June 6 2013

5 Things Healthy People Do Every Day Before Work

Adding five things to your day usually means taking more time out of it, right?

#stress #meditation #work #wellness #digestion
Meredith Nordhem
January 16 2014