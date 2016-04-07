8767 results for

Personal Growth

Gluten-Free Recipe: Sweet Teff Pancakes

It’s time to switch up your breakfast routine because teff is taking over. Teff is an ancient gluten-free grain that is native to Ethiopia. Each tiny...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Carrie Vandelac
September 23 2013
Personal Growth

9 Surprising Things That Happened After I Quit Sugar

Once I removed the high-sugar foods from my diet, I came to see a remarkable difference.

#nutrition #health #sugar
Elisa Haggarty
May 23 2016

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Sleep Better Naturally

I knew I had to make sleep a priority for my health. Here are the six strategies that worked.

#sleep #health #sleeping
Mark Hyman, M.D.
May 23 2016
Integrative Health

Confinement Month: 26 Days Of Reclusivity & Healing For New Mothers

You can't wash your hair, drink cold water, or do any chores.

#pregnancy #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Amy Chang
May 23 2018

How To Buy A Week's Worth Of Groceries For $40 At The Farmer's Market

Though I've been cooking healthy meals for a living for over five years, this month I wanted to give myself a challenge. I wanted to see how far I...

#farmer's markets #food #whole foods
Phoebe Lapine
March 4 2015
Recipes

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With These Grain-Free Cookies!

When the sweet tooth strikes, you can quickly whip up this healthier alternative to processed sugary sweets.

#vegan #gluten-free
Alexis Shields, N.D.
March 23 2014

Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy

Functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman breaks down the latest in what we know about food, from why sugar is a recreational drug to the best decision...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
July 1 2014

The Ultimate Guide To Staying Healthy Over Summer Vacation

One of the best parts of summer is vacation! It can be easy to let our healthy habits slide into the background, but you can still have that margarita...

#antioxidant #wellness #healthy foods #sugar #food
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
June 5 2013
Love

10 Lessons I've Learned From A 10-Year Relationship

How to make the connection stronger every moment, challenges and all

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth #communication
Mytrae Meliana
March 1 2015
Routines

5 Downward Dog Variations To Tone Your Whole Body

These variations can help you develop new skills, stretch new muscles, and find a different perspective on your practice.

#yoga poses #fitness #yoga
K. Mae Copham
May 19 2016
Love
Spirituality

Is Spiritual Telepathy The New Manifestation?

I knew that it was possible to receive spontaneous guidance from the soul. But, as I’ve learned, we can also build a direct line of communication to...

#manifestation #happiness #meditation #abundance #personal growth
Colleen Mauro
March 31 2016
Integrative Health
Food Trends

Vegan Coconut Bliss Balls That Will Wow Your Taste Buds

Looking for a totally out-of-this-world delicious and guilt-free treat? I’ve got you covered. These coconut bliss balls are made with 100% pure whole...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Zoë Keller
March 20 2014
Routines

Yoga For Your Core: Poses For A Strong, Toned Back

Strengthening all 360 degrees of your middle is imperative for a healthy spine and body.

#fitness #yoga #yoga sequence #fitness sequence
Rina Jakubowicz
May 17 2016
Food Trends
Personal Growth