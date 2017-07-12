8767 results for

3 Steps To Float Your Boat Pose

The core strength required for Boat Pose (Navasana) became much more accessible to me when I started working with a prop. This approach made the pose...

#abs #yoga poses #yoga #yoga move
Carol Trevor
July 8 2015
7 Tips To Make The Most Of The Year's Only New Moon In Scorpio

Ready for an extreme makeover…or maybe just a notable shift?

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 27 2019

Vegan Chocolate-Strawberry Cups (Nom Nom Nom!)

With summer fast approaching, I'm on a mission for snacks that keep me cool, and are easy on my waistline, and my wallet. Tall order, I know. But...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Pearson
June 12 2014
Is Palm Oil Really That Bad? Yes! Here's What You Can Do About It

Here's what you need to know about this useful but dangerous resource

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 1 2015
The Basic Principles Of Eating Clean

Clean eating is a simple concept with big benefits. Eating clean brings awareness to where our foods come from, and is a commitment to eating foods...

#detox #healthy foods #food
Dr. Lauren Dickerson
December 15 2014

8 Natural Remedies Every Traveler Should Carry

Regardless or whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, these are good to have on hand, as they might come in handy.

#anxiety #gluten #ginger #wellness #magnesium
Allison Hodge
May 13 2013
Roasted Cauliflower With Vegan Sweet Potato Cream Sauce

This simple dish feels like comfort food, but it's actually full of healthy vitamins and minerals and is vegan and paleo to boot.

#Paleo #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #food
Heather Braaten
January 6 2015
Why We Date People Who Make Us Feel Like Sh*t

We’re told to “listen to our hearts” and to “trust our gut” but ironically, our physiology can direct us in a not-so-healthy direction ... So what...

#relationships #confidence #personal growth
Charlotte Lieberman
November 18 2015
3 Simple Acts That Will Help You Cultivate Love & Intimacy

Falling in love is easy. Or, I should say falling into infatuation, which is what people mean when they say falling in love is easy. A certain gaze,...

#love #relationships #gratitude #personal growth #communication
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 5 2014
