If You Dye Your Hair, You're Going To Want To Read This Story
How many women do you know who don't dye their hair? Probably very few.
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including how to treat sore muscles, the myth of human brain power, and the Earth's tiniest healers.
I Thought I Knew Everything About Nutrition, Then I Took mbg's Functional Nutrition Program
There's always more to learn about using food as medicine.
A Natural Chef's 7 Grocery Store Hacks To Eat Clean On A Budget
Master the market with this chef's grocery shopping tips to help you cook healthy food without breaking the bank.
Olivia Munn Swears This Food Is The Secret To Her Glowing Skin
Turns out, there's actually some science behind it.
An Anxiety Tip From The Guy Who Had A Panic Attack On Live TV
Even if your workout feels meditative, it probably isn't.
7 Things To Do With Leftover Tahini That Aren't Hummus
Choose Your Own Tahini Adventure
6 Ingredients For Delicious Plant-Based Baking (Plus Recipe!)
Our top food experts share their recommendations for plant-based baking substitutes and add-ins to deliver more flavor and goodness in every bite....
What New Research Reveals About Crafting A Non-Toxic Home For Kids
There are over 80,000 chemicals in products today. These are the ones you actually need to worry about.
10 Ways To Use The Law Of Attraction To Get Exactly What You Want (In Love & Everything Else)
"High-vibration people understand that happiness does not depend upon perfect circumstances. Instead, it's a choice consciously made every single...
5 Things You Need To Know (November 5, 2018)
Palau is the first country to ban reef-toxic sunscreens, how a strong immune system could improve brain health, and why climate change could increase...
7 Foolproof Ways To Lose Weight
Get your head in the game.
The French Secret To Saving Money (And The Environment)
It's completely changed the way I eat.
How To Harness The Power Of Nature For Stress Relief
When I was young, my family moved to a remote little cottage on the edge of a vast and enticing forest. It was an amazing place to be, and I spent...
A 30-Second Hack To Instantly Become More Patient With Your Kids
This trick *always* works.
5 Questions To Ask Before You End A Relationship
How do you know when it is the right time to leave a relationship?
How A Relationship With A Married Man Taught Me To Uplift Myself
I once engaged in a relationship that was less than healthy.
Supermodel Angela Lindvall's Wellness Secrets
You might recognize Angela Lindvall as a former Victoria’s Secret angel, but there’s so much more to this supermodel. She recently transformed her...
11 Photos Of The Most Insane Airbnb Destinations Around The World
With more than 1.5 million home listings worldwide, Airbnb gives users the chance to rent out people's homes all over the world. We culled some of the...
5 Different Types Of Headaches + What To Do About Each
Yes, hormone headaches are a real thing.