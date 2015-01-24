12868 results for

5 Ways You're Thinking About The Love Languages Wrong

For starters, knowing your communication style won't fix everything.

#marriage #dating
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
September 6 2018
Integrative Health

Your Intermittent Fasting Plan For An Inflammation-Free Christmas

Because the holidays are the perfect time to experiment with fasting.

#intermittent fasting
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
December 22 2017
Motivation

5 Things I Wish I Knew Before I Started Running: A Coach Explains

How to choose the right gear, stave off injuries, and have fun out there.

#running #running tips #fitness
Joanna Zeiger, M.S., PhD
June 28 2016
Change-Makers

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 9, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including bee-based economies, baby fitness trackers, and new livestock recommendations from WHO.

#news roundup #motherhood
Lindsay Kellner
November 9 2017
Beauty
Motivation
Functional Food

Top 5 Energy-Boosting Foods

Cleaning up your diet detoxifies your organs, improves your immune system and brightens your appearance—bye, bye dark circles!

#wellness #healthy foods #kale #food #quinoa
Nikki Croes
September 20 2012
Spirituality

A MAJOR Transit Is Coming This Week. Here's Your Horoscope

Expect an energy shift come Tuesday.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
December 18 2017

8 Tips For Raising An Only Child

At times, growing up as an only child was hard for me. I used to get so bored playing all by myself. I'd gather my stuffed animals and play pretend...

#love #happiness #personal growth #parenting
Michelle Bland
January 20 2014

Here’s How To Minimize The Hazardous Chemicals In Your Child’s Back-To-School Routine

It’s back-to-school time. Grab a backpack. Pack a lunchbox. But this year, leave the toxic chemicals behind.

#back to school #environmentalism
Heather White
September 25 2015
Recipes
Beauty

Why You Should Be Washing Your Face With Bar Soap

Feeling inspired to give bar soap a second chance? Check out these options.

#skin care #acne #inflammation
Victoria Cairo
June 24 2016
Spirituality

A New Moon Ritual For Getting Quiet & Letting Go Of 2017

The Sagittarius transit through Saturn makes this an extra potent time to let go.

#tea #journaling #astrology
Alexandra Roxo
December 16 2017

Why I Think Giving Kids Junk Food "Only On Special Occasions" Is Seriously Harmful

Before I give you advice about how to raise your children, let me start by saying that one, I’m not a parent, and two, I don’t even have that much...

#dessert #parenting advice #health #parenting
Larissa Wright
December 8 2015
Motivation

Confirmed: Mindful Fitness Is On The Rise This Summer. Here Are The Trends You Need To Know About

Give your running shoes a break and head to a restorative yoga class.

#running #yoga #hiit
Leigh Weingus
July 5 2017
Outdoors

6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2, 2017)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including how to treat sore muscles, the myth of human brain power, and the Earth's tiniest healers.

#running #stress
Lindsay Kellner
November 2 2017
Healthy Weight
Wellness Trends