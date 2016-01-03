12868 results for

The Nutrient You Need For Bone Strength & Overall Health (Hint: It's Not Calcium)

When you think about bone health, your mind might travel back to the “Got Milk?” campaigns that successfully cemented the concept that drinking milk...

#nutrition #calcium #Vitamin D #health
Dana Cohen, M.D.
January 3 2016
Parenting

6 Ways To Empower Your Daughter To Have Positive Body Image

We don’t want to criticize, push, or minimize, and we definitely don’t want to do anything to reduce self-esteem or create an unhealthy relationship...

#parenting advice #confidence #body image #motherhood #parenting
Rosemary Clark
June 3 2015
Spirituality

The Neuroscience Of Spirituality & Religion

Why this M.D. prescribes "spiritual fitness" to every patient.

#stress #joy #Purpose
William Sears, M.D.
January 18 2018
Recipes

A No-Bake Chocolate "Doughnut" That's Actually Healthy!

Make doughnuts work for you instead of cutting them out for good.

#dessert #wellness #chia seed #vegan #breakfast
Jessi Andricks
July 24 2014

How To Eat Better (Without Feeling Like You're Trying)

It’s safe to say that we have all gotten variations of the memo confirming that eating lots of whole plant foods is an important step in keeping the...

#food as medicine #food
Molly Patrick
October 18 2015

8 Myths About Women's Fitness You Should Stop Believing Right Now

No, it's not a good idea to work out every day.

#workout #weight loss
Jennifer Wang
July 20 2016

18 Ways To Sneak More Plants Into Your Diet

Who said getting your daily dose of greens had to be hard?

#food as medicine #vegetarian #health
Joel Kahn, M.D.
March 4 2017
10 Manuka Honey Hacks That Help You Reap All Its Sweet Benefits

The Ultimate Guide to Boosting Your Health With Manuka Honey

#partner #skin care #functional nutrition
mindbodygreen
October 3 2018
Mental Health
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Cards For You

Finally, productivity returns with a vengeance this week.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 15 2018

23 Tips To Get Picky Eaters To Enjoy Healthy Food

Before you become a parent, it's easy to pass judgment on other families, and how you would do things differently. As a lifelong member of the health...

#wellness #healthy foods #food #parenting #tips
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
September 4 2014
Spirituality
Love
Routines

The Healthy Nightcap You Need For Better Sleep

Dr. Kulreet Chaudhary, a physician and Ayurveda expert, explains how this warming turmeric drink helps settle your mind and body at the end of the...

#healing #Ayurveda #relaxation #turmeric #dairy
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
April 22 2016
Integrative Health

Why I Recommend This Diet To Heal Your Gut

Your gut is the very foundation to health. So how do you keep it happy? In functional medicine, the most effective and affordable way to start the...

#healing #health #healthy foods #microbiome #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 22 2016
Recipes

15 Hormone-Healthy Foods I Always Keep In My Fridge

I subscribe to one specific way of eating, and I wholeheartedly believe it’s a universal way to help address the full spectrum of hormonal chaos. To...

#nutrition #hormones #health #healthy foods
Alisa Vitti
March 14 2016

Build A Safer, Healthier Fire With These 8 Tips

What's cozier than a fire? Whether you're having one for warmth or to set a mood, building one with indoor air quality in mind is critical. Smoke is...

#toxic #environmentalism #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
December 23 2014
Parenting

This Woman's Response To Being Criticized About Not Breastfeeding Is Perfect

Moral of the story: Don't go around telling moms that "breast is best."

#news #breastfeeding #inspiration #motherhood #parenting
Emi Boscamp
April 19 2016