This Hearty Salad Has An Immune-Boosting, Anxiety-Reducing Secret Ingredient
It's easy to make and is a big hit at festive gatherings.
7 Ways To Improve Your Posture & Decrease Back Pain
Despite the incredible engineering of the human body, bad posture can lead to back pain. The human body has evolved very little in the last million...
Supermodel Angela Lindvall's Wellness Secrets
You might recognize Angela Lindvall as a former Victoria’s Secret angel, but there’s so much more to this supermodel. She recently transformed her...
6 Things You Need To Know Today (November 2, 2017)
All the wellness news you need to know today, including how to treat sore muscles, the myth of human brain power, and the Earth's tiniest healers.
Why Taking Breaks Makes You More Productive
Read on, and you'll be comforted to learn that contemporary scientific research is supporting your choice to give yourself a break.
7 Ways To Get Meat-Eaters To Love Plants
Whether you’re on a Paleo, vegan, vegetarian, pescetarian, slow-carb, low-carb or Mediterranean diet, every single healthy nutritional protocol on the...
5 Reasons You Should Always Talk To Your Doctor About Your Sex Life
My patients can talk to me about anything, but they don’t always want to talk about everything ... including sex. For some people, talking about sex...
Are Your 'Healthy' Habits Causing Leaky Gut? A Doctor Explains
Everything you need to know about dysbiosis.
The 3 Most Common Natural Skin Care Mistakes (And How To Fix Them)
Luckily, these big mistakes have easy fixes.
Chocolate Hazelnut Milk + 3 Other Nut Milks You Need To Try Now
Flavor combinations that will make you completely forget about dairy milk
It's Cold Outside, But Outdoor Exercise Is More Important Than Ever. Here's Why
This professional mountain climber knows firsthand.
How I Actually Lost Weight During The Holidays
Are you trying to stay healthy this holiday season?
Top 5 Energy-Boosting Foods
Cleaning up your diet detoxifies your organs, improves your immune system and brightens your appearance—bye, bye dark circles!
Eat Your Way Calm With These Anxiety-Busting Foods
The foods we eat may directly affect our mental health.
8 Myths About Women's Fitness You Should Stop Believing Right Now
No, it's not a good idea to work out every day.
What I Eat In A Typical Day: The Founder Of Barre3 Tells All
Following a day in the life through food.
Empowering Questions That Helped Me Lose 125 Pounds & Keep It Off
I can almost guarantee I would not have sustained my 125+ pound weight loss these last six years if I hadn't asked myself these five questions.
15 Wellness Experts On Their Thanksgiving Morning Rituals
Absolutely trying No. 9.
5 Ways To Integrate More Fermented Foods Into Your Diet
If it seems like talk of fermented foods is everywhere these days, you’re right – and for good reason. The beauty of probiotic-rich fermented foods?...
How An Injury Led Me To Become More Fit Than Ever
This is crucial in prepping your mind and body before any workout