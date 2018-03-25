8814 results for
At 44, This Woman "Found Her Thing." Here's Her Advice On How You Can Too
Ironically, she's the founder of a skin care company and it has very little to do with skin.
The Surprising Thing That Made My Anxiety Worse — And How I Fixed It
No amount of magnesium can help with this one.
Our Favorite Fall Smoothie Bowls — Straight From An mbg Editor's Brand-New Cookbook
We're all about that pumpkin pie bowl right now.
11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything
Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.
5 Ways To Banish End-Of-Winter Blahs With Ayurveda
Stay warm this winter.
Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones
Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.
Sakara's Co-Founder On The Joy Of Pregnancy & The Secret She Wishes She Hadn't Kept
Plus, what she's most looking forward to about raising a daughter.
Wow Your Friends With This Almond Butter Cheesecake (It's Vegan!)
This no-bake cheesecake includes almond butter flavor in every creamy, silky bite. Cashews and coconut oil create vegan cheesecake magic — no oven...
5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism
The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!
A Modern Couple On Why Marriage Is Still Relevant — But Not Something To Congratulate Them On
It's only as traditional as you make it.
Healthy Snack: Raw Mexican Hot Chocolate Energy Bites
These energy bites are one of my favorite on-the-go treats — they're packed with protein, fiber, good fat and antioxidants. They also have mega...
Spring Cleaning 101: How To Be A Tech Minimalist
Spend this spring outside—not on your phone.
Why Every Bite You Eat Changes Your Microbiome
Many of us know that the microbiome — a vast collection of bacteria living inside us — is a key component of overall health. We also know that diet...
Here's What Happened When I Tried An Infrared Sauna To Reduce My Chronic Health Symptoms
My relief of my symptoms is in the form of sweat.
Habits Of European Women That Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer
They seem to get everything right, don't they?
Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress
Plus, four brands that win high marks from the experts.
10 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Calcium + What To Do About It
Calcium is important not only for bone and dental health, but it also has an impact on blood...
10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome
If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.
A Holistic Sleep Reset To Set You Up For More Energy This Spring
Holistic tips for maximizing sleep? Count us in!
Women Everywhere Are Using Face Masks On Their Armpits. Here's Why
It's called an "armpit cleanse."