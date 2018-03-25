8814 results for

Beauty

At 44, This Woman "Found Her Thing." Here's Her Advice On How You Can Too

Ironically, she's the founder of a skin care company and it has very little to do with skin.

Lindsay Kellner
March 25 2018
Personal Growth

The Surprising Thing That Made My Anxiety Worse — And How I Fixed It

No amount of magnesium can help with this one.

Leigh Weingus
February 28 2018
Recipes

11 Proven Ways Coconuts Heal (Just About) Everything

Need another reason to love coconuts? Here's what research says about the health benefits of coconut water, shells, oil, and fruit.

Jonathan Galland
March 3 2016
Spirituality
Integrative Health

Why I Prescribe Bio-Identical Hormones

Bio-Identical hormone replacement (BHRT) therapy is a safe and effective treatment, when prescribed by an experienced physician.

Tina Discepola, M.D.
December 24 2013
Parenting

Sakara's Co-Founder On The Joy Of Pregnancy & The Secret She Wishes She Hadn't Kept

Plus, what she's most looking forward to about raising a daughter.

Leigh Weingus
March 21 2018

Wow Your Friends With This Almond Butter Cheesecake (It's Vegan!)

This no-bake cheesecake includes almond butter flavor in every creamy, silky bite. Cashews and coconut oil create vegan cheesecake magic — no oven...

Kathy Patalsky
June 13 2015

5 Foods To Rev Up Your Metabolism

The problem with many diets is that they focus on what you shouldn't have instead of on what you should have!

JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
September 17 2014
Love

Healthy Snack: Raw Mexican Hot Chocolate Energy Bites

These energy bites are one of my favorite on-the-go treats — they're packed with protein, fiber, good fat and antioxidants. They also have mega...

Liz Moody
June 12 2015
Home

Spring Cleaning 101: How To Be A Tech Minimalist

Spend this spring outside—not on your phone.

Monique Serbu
March 19 2018

Why Every Bite You Eat Changes Your Microbiome

Many of us know that the microbiome — a vast collection of bacteria living inside us — is a key component of overall health. We also know that diet...

mindbodygreen
June 17 2014
Recovery
Home

Your Definitive Guide To Buying A Nontoxic Mattress

Plus, four brands that win high marks from the experts.

Emma Loewe
March 15 2018
Functional Food

10 Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Calcium + What To Do About It

Calcium is important not only for bone and dental health, but it also has an impact on blood...

Lea Basch, M.S., R.D.
December 24 2015

10 Things You Need To Know About Your Microbiome

If you had to name the most exciting recent medical discovery, what would you say? As a physician, I know my answer, hands down: the microbiome.

Raphael Kellman, M.D.
June 16 2014
A Holistic Sleep Reset To Set You Up For More Energy This Spring

Holistic tips for maximizing sleep? Count us in!

mindbodygreen
March 12 2018
Beauty