The Superfood-Packed Guacamole You Never Knew You Needed
The guac you didn't know you needed.
Exactly What To Eat For A Happier, Less Painful Period
Before you pop the ibuprofen, try this.
The Insidious Type Of Sexual Abuse You Might Be Ignoring
Covert incest survivors typically display the same adult-life symptoms and consequences as victims of overt sex abuse.
Start Your Weekend With This Antioxidant Powerhouse Smoothie!
This smoothie is a real antioxidant powerhouse.
When It Comes To Sex, How Much DOES Size Matter?
Here's how much size really matters when it comes to great sex. (And what to do if you find that bigger IS better.)
The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP
If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.
Everything You Need To Know About Aromatherapy, Plus The 9 Best Essential Oils To Get Started
Inhale the goodness and get some serious benefits.
Sleep-Deprivation Is ACTUALLY Ruining Your Life: Here's How To Fix It
From your skin to your job to your relationships, sleep affects everything. But these days, more of us are sleep-deprived than not. It's such a big...
Remember Puppy Chow? This Healthy Version Is Even Better
Need a healthy holiday party snack? We took the recipe for puppy chow and made it as nourishing as it is delicious!
This Simple Shower Tweak Could Change The World
Talk about raising the bar.
This Fun Tool Wants To Help You Save Food (And Major Money)
May our fridges and bellies be full—and our trash cans empty.
The Anti-Candida Grocery Shopping List
The ultimate shopping list to banish candida and cravings for good.
Wait — Are Lectins Actually GOOD For Your Gut?
An exploration of whether beans are the devil or a superfood.
5 Secrets For Taming An Irritable Bowel (And Having A Great Poop Every Time)
It took a lot of trial and error, but this is what worked for me.
Why Everyone's Talking About Chickpea Flour + What To Do With It
This protein-packed, high-fiber, and gluten-free flour is about to be your new favorite.
Can A Narcissist Ever Change?
Here's what to consider if you realize you're dating a narcissist.
Here's How To Release Tension In Your Body With Yoga
Whatever you're holding on to, it's time to let it go.
Is Avocado Oil The Next Anti-Aging Superfood?
Move over, olive oil.
How To Holistically Prepare Your Body & Mind For Winter
Consider it the season to pamper yourself.
The Perfect Meditation App For People Who Love To Drop The F-Bomb
"Breathe in strength; breathe out bullshit."