12868 results for
Your Pelvic Floor: How It Can Help You Reduce Stress & Improve Gut Health
There's a lot you can do to release stress and improve the health of your pelvic floor.
How I Went Vegan, Gained Weight & Felt Better About My Body
Given an option to be happy or depressed, my guess is that we'd all choose happiness. It’s mystifying though, that when it comes to thinking about our...
The One Shift That Will Immediately Change How You Feel In Your Relationship
You never have to be a victim. Here are three ways to take back the reins of your life and immediately change how you feel about yourself and your...
'To The Bone': Read This Before You Watch Netflix's Controversial New Film
What you need to know before you watch Netflix's new film, "To the Bone."
New Study Finds This Gene May Be Responsible For Alzheimer's Disease
A promising future for Alzheimer's research.
The 4 Simple Steps I Took To Lose 30 Pounds
When we think of fat, we tend to think of the muffin top that exists around our midsection, or of the other jiggly bits that come about from too many...
3 Essential Tips To Stock Your Pantry For Less Money
A well-stocked pantry is one of the best gateway cooking habits. In this video Phoebe Lapine shares tips on how to keep yours stocked with the...
What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now
We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?
3 Benefits Of Thinking About Your Mortality At Least Once A Day
Plus, how to shift your mindset if thinking about death triggers fear.
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Mercury is coming out of retrograde! It's finally safe to start getting tattoos and deciding whether or not your love interest is undateable.
What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally
Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...
Single Right Now? 8 Ways To Make Virtual Dating Actually Work
Yes, you can still date during a pandemic.
Green Beauty, Big Tech & The Future Of Athleisure: mbg Founders Discuss 2018 Wellness Trends
And the thought process behind them.
The Best Healthy Ice Pop Recipes On The Internet
Dairy-free, refined-sugar-free, and delicious.
How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food
From fad diets to flexible living—here's how I got where I am.
5 Common Mistakes That Can End Any Relationship
It's a sad truth that our culture provides very little accurate education that would help people navigate the tricky road of relationships. Like sex,...
12 Ways Climate Change Is Ruining Your Health
It's time we all dig into this research.
8 No-Fuss Houseplants To Add Some Zen To Your Space
Can I let you in on a little secret? Having a “green thumb” is a myth.
5 Things You Need To Know Today (February 1, 2018)
Yoga, coming to an airline near you.
Why Does Sex Tend To Decrease In Long-Term Relationships?
Let's talk about what really happens to desire in long-term relationships.