Your Pelvic Floor: How It Can Help You Reduce Stress & Improve Gut Health

There's a lot you can do to release stress and improve the health of your pelvic floor.

#gut health #flexibility #inflammation #digestion #microbiome
Lauren Roxburgh
May 28 2019

How I Went Vegan, Gained Weight & Felt Better About My Body

Given an option to be happy or depressed, my guess is that we'd all choose happiness. It’s mystifying though, that when it comes to thinking about our...

#happiness #work #personal growth #body image #vegan
Emily Nolan
November 12 2013

The One Shift That Will Immediately Change How You Feel In Your Relationship

You never have to be a victim. Here are three ways to take back the reins of your life and immediately change how you feel about yourself and your...

#relationships #personal growth #dating #self-awareness #self-care
Diane Altomare
May 4 2017
Mental Health

The 4 Simple Steps I Took To Lose 30 Pounds

When we think of fat, we tend to think of the muffin top that exists around our midsection, or of the other jiggly bits that come about from too many...

#fat #weight loss #healthy foods #coconut oil #food
Adam Hill
August 16 2013

3 Essential Tips To Stock Your Pantry For Less Money

A well-stocked pantry is one of the best gateway cooking habits. In this video Phoebe Lapine shares tips on how to keep yours stocked with the...

#healthy foods #food
Phoebe Lapine
January 28 2016
What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

#tea #partner #immunity
Krista Soriano
October 11 2019
Personal Growth

3 Benefits Of Thinking About Your Mortality At Least Once A Day

Plus, how to shift your mindset if thinking about death triggers fear.

#empowerment #joy
Shoshana Ungerleider, M.D.
August 16 2019
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Mercury is coming out of retrograde! It's finally safe to start getting tattoos and deciding whether or not your love interest is undateable.

#personal growth #astrology #spirituality
The AstroTwins
May 1 2017
Women's Health

What I Tell My Patients About Endometriosis + How To Manage It Naturally

Endometriosis affects 1 in 10 women in America. As a natural doctor focused on women’s health, my approach to managing this painful condition involves...

#pain #fertility #health
Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 10 2016
Personal Growth

How Yoga Changed My Relationship With Food

From fad diets to flexible living—here's how I got where I am.

#empowerment #yoga #Journey
Nealy Fischer
October 6 2019

5 Common Mistakes That Can End Any Relationship

It's a sad truth that our culture provides very little accurate education that would help people navigate the tricky road of relationships. Like sex,...

#love #healing #relationships #breakup #happiness
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
May 27 2014
Climate Change

8 No-Fuss Houseplants To Add Some Zen To Your Space

Can I let you in on a little secret? Having a “green thumb” is a myth.

#nature #home designs #green living
Erin Marino
February 16 2016
Sex

Why Does Sex Tend To Decrease In Long-Term Relationships?

Let's talk about what really happens to desire in long-term relationships.

#orgasm #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
May 16 2015