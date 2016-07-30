12817 results for

Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Vitamin D: Are You Getting Enough?

Vitamin D is critically important for the development, growth, and maintenance of a healthy body.

Katherine Leonard, M.S.
January 6 2013

12 Ways To Make Your Home A Wellness Sanctuary

Is anyone not busy these days? I'm sure you're running around, connected 24/7, and short on time. For example, I'm writing this from 35,000 feet, on...

Joel Kahn, M.D.
September 24 2014
Personal Growth

These Cathartic Practices Will Banish Stress, Stat

Bottom line? You can’t change the world around you, but you can change how you react to it.

Jane Dunnewold
May 29 2017

3 Essential Tips To Stock Your Pantry For Less Money

A well-stocked pantry is one of the best gateway cooking habits. In this video Phoebe Lapine shares tips on how to keep yours stocked with the...

Phoebe Lapine
January 28 2016
Beauty
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Snacks Of 2017 (So Far)

From gut-healing chips to chocolate that makes you lose weight.

Liz Moody
July 7 2017

The Single Most Important Food To Eat For Weight Loss: A Doctor Explains

Traditional thinking suggests carbohydrates are bad for you.

Mark Hyman, M.D.
October 26 2015
Meditation

5 Things Everyone Should Know Before Trying Hypnotherapy

What if I told you that you already go into hypnosis several times a day — would you believe me?

Theresa Walker
July 27 2015
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Gone Keto & Missing The Festive Bevs? Try This Peppermint Mocha Recipe

You don't have to miss out on the holiday cheer entirely!

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
December 18 2019
Travel

The 10 States That Pollute The Air The Most

It's should come as no surprise that a whiff of good old New York City air is dirtier than the stuff you'll breathe in on the Vermont mountaintops.

Emma Loewe
August 5 2015
Integrative Health

I'm A Doctor — Here's How I Reversed My Fatty Liver & Acid Reflux With Integrative Medicine

"I changed the way I practice medicine and reinvented myself as a physician, and I’ve never looked back."

Marvin Singh, M.D.
August 1 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Simple Mills

5 Simple Ways to Upgrade Your Breakfast

Add more ease to your day because let's face it, who has time to cook?

mindbodygreen
January 15 2018

Why We Should All Be Living By The 80/20 Rule

Because who wants to feel guilty and restricted?

Marika Lindholm, Ph.D.
February 4 2017