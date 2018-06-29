8808 results for

Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Could This Hidden Deficiency Explain Why You're So Tired All The Time?

Do you wake up tired on the reg? Then it's time to get your iron levels checked out.

mindbodygreen
September 5 2017
A Big Announcement From Our Founders

Something huge is happening at mindbodygreen.

Jason Wachob
January 7
How To Talk To Your Functional Medicine Doctor About Your Labs

These tests act as a baseline for your inflammation levels.

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 15 2019
How To Control Blood Sugar Levels Amid COVID-19, From A Diabetes Expert

The way the body can get itself back to normal function after is amazing—and mind-body interaction is really important in achieving this.

Roy Taylor, M.D.
March 29
Dreaming About Sugar, Salt, Or Carbs? These Essential Oils Can Help Curb Cravings

How to crush your cravings with essential oils, including peppermint and grapefruit.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
January 24 2019
Sex

This Is How Often You Should Be Having Sex For Optimal Health

Is getting busy the best thing you can do for your health?

Joel Kahn, M.D.
July 8 2017
Healthy Weight

Is Your Anxiety Triggered By Hormonal Imbalance? Here's Exactly What To Do About It

To hit the reset button on hormones and anxiety, start here.

Jolene Brighten, N.D.
November 15 2017
Functional Food

23 Immune-Supporting Foods & Drinks To Add To Your Diet, Well, Yesterday

Add these foods and drinks to your diet for better health.

Abby Moore
September 11
Functional Food

Queer Eye's Antoni Shares His Top 5 Healthy Cooking Hacks

Including a trick for honey that blew our minds.

Liz Moody
January 21 2019
Integrative Health

15 Foods That Naturally Lower Blood Pressure

Foods that naturally lower blood pressure, including oats, hibiscus, and dark chocolate.

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
March 15 2019
Integrative Health

How To Balance Your Thyroid With A Combo Of Eastern & Western Medicine

The right foods are key for balancing your thyroid.

Taz Bhatia, M.D.
August 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Nature Made

Everything You've Wanted To Know About Your Melatonin Levels, Explained

Read on to learn about how melatonin can help you gain restful sleep.

mindbodygreen
July 18 2019